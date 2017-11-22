A Year-Old Uber Data Breach Finally Exposed

In October 2017, Uber Technologies Inc. was hacked into and their data was stolen. The personal data was related to 57 million riders and drivers. The Uber data breach had been kept under wraps for over a year, until Tuesday, when the company made it public.

According to the Bloomberg reports, the disclosure of this news compelled the New York’s attorney general to investigate into the matter. Chief Executive, Dara Khosrowshahi came out to public and talked about the stolen data and also the steps taken by the company to repair them.

The Mistake...

According to The New York Times, Uber paid the hackers a $100,000 to delete the stolen data and not speak about it in public. This action by the company led to the firing of Chief Security Officer, Joe Sullivan.

The newly appointed CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, stated that such behaviour would not be tolerated by the company. Khosrowshahi said, “None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it.”

The Number Game in the Uber Data Breach

Bloomberg reports state that 50 million email addresses and phone numbers are with the hackers. Uber says on its site that there is no “evidence of fraud or misuse tied to the incident.” They also encourage people to monitor their credit and accounts on a regular basis. The data breach includes names, mail addresses and mobile numbers of 7 million drivers worldwide. Furthermore, the site also mentions that hackers downloaded 600,000 U.S. driver’s licence numbers. In view of this, Uber states that it is notifying drivers about the company offering identity theft protection and free credit monitoring. Consequently, Uber has paid the hackers a $100,000 to keep hush about the incident on the data breach.

The scandals, blunders and PR disasters of Kalanick:

February 2014 saw Kalanick joke in an interview about the company’s nickname “boober” because of the female attention. In November 2014, Uber’s ‘God View’ technology was able to track users’ locations, showing the movements of party-goers in real time. Uber went under the fire by spying on politicians, celebrities, etcetera including Beyoncé in December 2016. In January 2017, Uber paid $20 million in a false advertising lawsuit. They conned people into driving with false promises about their earnings. In January, after lifting the surged pricing against travel ban, many resorted to deleting their app. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from Trump’s advisory council in February 2017. In February, Waymo accused Uber of stealing its trade-secrets amd intellectual property. During March 2017, Bloomberg published a video showing Kalanick arguing with the driver over dropping the prices for the service. In March, several employees and Kalanick were at a sleazy karaoke-escort bar in Seoul. In April 2017, Uber spied on rival Lyft to uncover drivers and steer them away from new rides. Uber had to pay millions after it became public that it underpaid the drivers in May 2017. In June 2017, top Uber executive obtained medical records of a woman who alleged that their driver raped her. Similarly, David Bonderman resigned from Uber’s board in June 2017, after making disparaging remark about women.

As a result of the new Uber data breach, their never-ending list of controversies just got a new entry. Right from surge pricing, to its attitude towards consumer safety, the company has attracted a great deal of criticism on the social media.