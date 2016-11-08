Insanely Expensive Steaks in the World!

The holiday season isn’t just about Turkeys. Possibly, it’s the most fitting entrée when we sit down to supper, but for red meat lovers, it’s a mere bagatelle. For red meat lovers, Japanese Kobe beef is the real thing! Japanese Kobe beef is produced in adherence to the world’s strictest legal food standards. In fact, the process is so rigid that when the Kobe beef is sold, it must carry a 10-digit identification number so customers know what Tajima-gyu cow it came from. You know what they say, it’s not Kobe if you don’t know what couture brand of cow it came from. Here’s a little something for all you red meat lovers: the world’s most expensive steaks!

A5 Kobe Strip Steak – $350

A5 Kobe Strip Steak is the most expensive steak in the world priced at $350. For a 12-ounce portion. On any given night, Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York serves up to 25 of these Wagyu steaks. You might want to reserve the Wagyu steak in advance as they “fly off the grill as quickly as the beef arrives”. The cows, from where the steak comes, are restricted from grazing, resulting in the fat over muscle. This makes the meat so tender, that it melts in your mouth immediately.

Fullblood Wagyu Tenderloin - $295

This meat is sold only to Prime restaurant in Sydney, Australia. Wagyu tenderloin has a marbling score of +9, which makes the steak tender and fat-free. The beef cattle are fed for 600 days and raised in Alexandra, Victoria by David Blackmore, the most awarded Wagyu producer in Australia. Around 14.1 ounces of Wagyu meat is used in steak. It is one of the most expensive steaks accessible outside of Japan.

Charbroiled Kobe Filet - $258

A very famous steak is served at the Aragawa restaurant in Tokyo, one of the most expensive restaurants in the world. This 8-ounce is the juiciest, fattiest, and the tenderest Kobe beef in the world. The Kobe beef is prepared with the mustard and pepper, to highlight the main flavors already present in the beef. Raising Wagyu is no easy feat, the process involves regular massages and feedings of sake. The cows are said to be treated fairly, because it is believed in theory that the happy cows produce the best meat. This 8-ounce steak clocks in at $258.

Select Special Kobe Filet – $246

The Kobe Renga-Tei Steak Restaurant in Kobe, Japan is home to the most famous type of Wagyu beef. Its 5.6 ounce filet is prepared in its all-female kitchen for a ‘comfort factor’. Perhaps, the secret to the fine fast is a special type of Japanese paper used to cover the steak before resting it on a copper and iron grill. It is said that this type is resonant of the professional sumo wrestlers’ way of grilling wild boar back around 200 years ago. The steak is then served in traditional pottery along with a salmon salad, Japanese peppers, and dessert to enhance the taste of the grilling.

Wagyu Sirloin - $169

Wagyu Sirloin, is perhaps the only steak in the list which is under 200 bucks. Wagyu Sirloin is dished up at Al Muntaha Restaurant, which offers authentic Arabic cuisine to Far East Asian and Modern European dishes. The Al Muntaha is located at 700 feet above the sea level in the Burj Al Arab, the world’s most luxurious hotel.