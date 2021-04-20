What to expect from Apple’s Spring Loaded Event on April 20

On April 20, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage to walk us down memory lane. The company’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event on Tuesday will usher in the launch of Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro at the virtual event. Apart from the latest iPad Pro models, the Cupertino giant is also likely to launch its new AirPods, Apple TV, and the redesigned iMac.

Apple’s Spring Loaded event will be where we may finally see the rumored AirTag, the company’s much-awaited Bluetooth tracker. Apple AirTag is deemed to be the answer to Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ and the popular Tile.

Before we jump into the details. Let’s focus on Apple’s iMac which has changed over the course of last two decades. Apple’s iconic computer continues to take novel shapes and enrich our lives. There have been rumors that the new iMac was going to be similar to the colorful iMacs of the ‘80s and ‘90s. But times are different now and so is Apple under Cook’s reign, so it’s hard to speculate what the machine would ultimately look like.

Apple’s Spring Loaded event will take place at 10 am PDT. This event is to be live-streamed on the Apple website and social media channels through its campus in Cupertino, California.

Unlike its flagship event in September where the technology giant is known to launch new iPhone models, Apple is hosting the Spring Loaded event to unveil a whole new range of products. This includes the new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and iMac models. So far, Apple has maintained its silence about what it will finally launch at the April 20 event. Here’s a rundown of a few devices:

New iMac

One of the most anticipated devices that Apple is expected to unveil at its Spring Loaded event on Tuesday is the new iMac. It is rumored to have Apple’s M1 chip, along with a 24-inch display. If a popular tipster L0vetodream Apple is expected to bring a color iMac lineup. The new iMac could also be equipped with thin bezels and with no chin.

New iPad Pro

In addition to the new iMac, Apple is rumored to unveil its at its event on Tuesday. The new iPad Pro 2021 is speculated to have a mini-LED display and may be equipped with 5G mmWave support. It is expected to come in multiple display sizes and sport a brand new Apple chip.

New Apple TV

We could also see an upgrade at Apple’s Spring Loaded event with monumental changes such as the A12X chip and much-awaited enhancements including 64GB/128GB storage space.

New AirPods

The Spring Loaded event on Tuesday is also likely to see the launch of new AirPods also known as AirPods 3 or AirPods 2021. It is speculated to resemble the AirPods Pro in design and come with system-in-package (SiP). The all-new Apple AirPods 2021 is also rumored to have upgraded noise cancellation and an advanced Siri integration feature.

AirTag

In what could be called a major hardware launch at the Tuesday event is the AirTag. The Bluetooth tracker will come with a waterproof built and will be equipped with magnetic charging. According to rumors, it will sport a removable battery. Apple’s recently updated Find My App will support AirTag in finding lost items.