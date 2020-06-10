What Makes Hyundai Venue A Popular Choice among Women?

The Hyundai Venue is a popular car with Gen X (people born between 1965 and 1979), Y (those born between 1980 and 1994) and Z (people born between 1995 and 2015). It seems female buyers form a large part of its customer base, according to a first-quarter buyer study done internally by the Korean carmaker.

The Hyundai Venue enjoys the highest percentage of these much sought after consumers—63 percent, making it a real stand-out among Hyundai’s line-up.

Hyundai Venue USA Pricing & Maintenance

The Hyundai Venue USA is powered by a 1.6-liter gasoline engine. 2020 Venue has an attractive starting price of $17,350, complimentary maintenance, and America’s Best Warranty. This makes the Hyundai Venue stand-out among the Korean carmaker’s lineup.

The complimentary maintenance is of 3 years or 58,000 km and a 5-year/96,500 km new vehicle limited warranty- this is in addition to the 10-year/ 1,61,000 km power plant limited warranty.

The Venue comes packed with advanced technologies not typically found in the compact segment. “Venue is a fun, sporty vehicle that digital natives will love,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “Whether a first-time car buyer entering the workforce or a young established professional, Venue offers tech that’s got people talking and safety that checks all of the boxes for those constantly on-the-go.”

Hyundai Venue 2020 is Loaded With Features

The Hyundai Venue USA is loaded with features like 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, keyless entry, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic headlamps, steering mounted controls, USB charging for front row and much more.

Moreover, the compact SUV is loaded with safety features like multiple airbags; Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Traction control, Vehicle Stability Management and Electronic Stability Control.

Venue includes a 60/40 split, flat-folding rear seatback that allows space to store anything from farm/garden produce to musical instruments. Venue’s SUV makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking versatility and creative cargo space. The Venue allows for dual-level cargo storage flexibility. One can have the floor of the cargo area in either the top position-level with the seats when folded down or at a lower position to accommodate more cargo.

Furthermore, the Hyundai Venue is run by a 1.6-liter, Smartstream four-pot petrol engine, which churns out 121bhp of power. The engine comes paired with a CVT gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

Venue includes three trim levels: SE (Manual Transmission) or SE Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic, SEL (IVT), or the two-toned exterior Denim (IVT), according to its press release.

Hyundai Venue 2020 Won Several Accolades

The Venue was recently recognized by Consumer Guide as a 2020 Best Buy and 2020 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award for the subcompact crossover segment.

The Venue competed in the 2019 WesBank Fuel Economy Tour before its official launch, returning an average fuel consumption of 5.8 l/100 km over the five days, 2 500 km event.

Hyundai launched the Venue in December 2019 in South Africa for the African, Indian, and Middle-Eastern markets. It was earlier revealed at the New York International Auto Show. There was no campaign teased to announce its arrival by the company.

Hyundai has recently been talking about moving into smarter mobility innovations and not just remain a mobility brand. Another focus of Hyundai nowadays is to give a simple brand name to the cars. One global name for one model.

Venue denotes a place to be, and the car is the functionality of that Venue.

Other popular brands of Hyundai in this category are the Creta and Kona. Kona is the baby of the group, and Creta is a bulkier SUV, so it seems the Venue falls between these two brands.