A Hoppy Bread Beer is an Actual Thing!

There’s food waste at every imaginable step before it gets to your plate, and even after that when edible items go uneaten. Here’s one at you - do you live in a household where the slice at the first and the last end of each loaf of bread goes uneaten? At the table, disposing of food waste, without having it end up in a landfill, is a matter of great concern. We throw away an unfathomable amount of food, worth billions of dollars annually, which is just enough to feed the hungry bellies of poor people. Only 3 percent of food in North America is sent for composting, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. This brings us to another big concern: decomposing food releases toxic greenhouse gases, mostly in the form of methane, which is 25% more potent than CO2.

A British entrepreneur is fighting food waste by turning leftover bread into beer. Toast Pale Ale is made with“fresh surplus bread otherwise thrown away by bakeries, delis and sandwich makers.”

Why bread?

Bread plays a huge role in the large percentage of edible food items that go to waste. Bread is one of the most wanted food items, and yet we throw away million tones of it every year.

According to a lifecycle analysis by Tesco, the only supermarket in the UK that discloses its food waste statistics, 34% - 44% of all bread produced in the UK is thrown away, and only half of that occurs in our homes. At the far end of the supply chain, retailers throw away loaves that are damaged or past their sell-by-date, even though when they’re perfectly edible.

The British food activist Tristram Stuart has ventured out to use the surplus bread loaves that would otherwise be disposed of due to quality regulations to brew up a delicious, alcoholic beverage.

All profits made from Toast Pale Ale bread beer go to Stuart’s charity to support the fight against global food-waste:Feedback. The bread beer recipe is open-source for the conscious drinkers, making it easy to re-use old, stale bread into Friday night frosty mug-sensation.