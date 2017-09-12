Want to ensure maximum productivity? A successful team is essential

One of the major reasons behind you being appointed as a leader is that the organization believes that you have the ability to handle a group of people all by yourself. Apart from this, the leader is responsible for the team’s productivity and guiding them. It has often been stressed upon that it is the leader’s duty to make sure that the team provides maximum productivity. There are various leaders which argue that they can’t go around doing the job role of each individual. It is practically impossible to do so. But what the leader can do is that make sure that every member of his team gives his best. Only then it will be known as a successful team.

3 ways to build a successful team

1. Recognize the talents

A leader is the one who is in-charge of handing over duties to the teammates. This is the first step in any project when it is undertaken. This is why it is important to do it right. The leader needs to recognize which individual is capable of carrying out what kind of task. If a particular task is assigned to the wrong individual, then it will not only consume more time but also reduce the efficiency. At such a time, it is necessary to understand the comfort zone of each teammate. Pushing them to do something different is commendable but not at the cost of work productivity.

2. Show them their impact

People often feel that while working in a team, their efforts might go unnoticed. This mainly has two effects on the work productivity. The first is that as they aren’t noticed, people feel discouraged. The second one is that an employee may take advantage of this situation and not put in any effort altogether. Either way, it has adverse effects on the progress of the organization. This is why the leader must exactly show as to where each individual’s efforts make a difference. This will also give them a kind of recognition and will motivate them to do their best.

3. Help them meet deadlines

Simply guiding your teammates is not enough; you also need to make sure that their tasks are completed properly and on time. As the deadline starts inching closer, everyone goes into a panic mode and there are stressful vibes all around. This means that a person is likely to snap at any moment or make silly mistakes as his mind is preoccupied with tension. This is where the leader can come in and assure them that everything will be fine. First of all, calm them down and say that it isn’t the end of the world. Assure them that all of you together will achieve the given target. Then responsibly help each of them in whatever little way you can. Even if your help is insignificant, it will reassure them that they have your support.