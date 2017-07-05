Volvo to Stop Production of Combustible Cars, Focus on Electric Cars

Electric cars are an appealing innovation in the automobile world. Right from manufacturers to consumers, everyone is open to such change in technology in their cars and is supportive about it. But nobody had predicted that such a revolution in automotive technology would completely eradicate the use of our conventional cars. It can be said that electric cars are overpowering the usual combustion ones due to which their use will come to an end in near future. And it seems that such a future has arrived as an automaker put a stop to the manufacture of conventional cars. Volvo recently announced its focus solely on electric and electric hybrid cars.

According to the announcement, Volvo plans to completely phase out the gas-only vehicles by the year of 2019. The Swedish company will make a mark for itself by becoming the first ever automaker to go absolutely electric. This means that cars with an internal combustion engine will not be seen running on roads very soon. This change is for the betterment of our atmosphere and is a sign that we are soon proceeding into the tech age which many of the predecessor scientists had predicted. In a span of a few years, you won’t spot cars on the road on which you learned driving initially.

How will Volvo move completely to electric vehicles?

In order to phase out the sale of conventional cars, Volvo will have to concentrate on its electric car production. For this, the automaker is planning to launch three fully electric cars. These cars will be out in the market between 2019 and 2021. Apart from this, there will be the launch of two other high-performance electric cars under the company’s Polestar brand. The hybrids which will now be out for sale will be an amalgamation of petrol and diesel twin-engine plug-ins. They will come with 48 volts “mild hybrid” options.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson stressed on the fact that the announcement is only regarding the end of cars with combustible engines. The automaker has set goals for itself according to which it plans to sell one million electric cars by 2025. It looks like Volvo is passionate about being one of those automakers which walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the latest technology. In May this year, Volvo declared its plans to inculcate the Android software in its next gen cars. Such innovations have helped the automaker increase its value in the stock market as well.