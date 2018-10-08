Volvo Cars introduces solar energy into its manufacturing operations

Volvo Cars is increasing its transition-pace to renewable energy by introducing solar energy into its global manufacturing operations for the first time. The Auto giant has installed 15,000 solar panels at its car factory in Ghent, Belgium to mark a giant step towards its vision to achieve a green manufacturing process globally by 2025.

Earlier, in January, this year, the company made the first step by switching all facilities at its Skövde engine plant in Sweden to become climate-neutral, which is the first in its global manufacturing network to go completely green.

Volvo is making a great effort to minimize its environmental footprint and the installation of solar panels in Ghent is a great example, said the company’s head of manufacturing and logistics, Javier Varela. The automobile giant is focused on improving energy efficiency across Volvo’s supply chain, aiming for the use of the highest possible renewable sources and a wider spread of extremely low carbon footprint across its operations.

About 11% of all power consumption at the Ghent factory comes from wind power. The factory also reduced its carbon emissions by 40% after introducing a heating system in 2016, saving some 30,000 tons of carbon emission since then. Electricity supply for all its European plants come from clean energy sources since 2008.

Volvo Cars is also committed to the impacts from its products

In the company’s effort to reduce its negative environmental impacts, Volvo Cars is working hard to make more use of sustainable materials in its manufacturing processes. The company is targeting at least 25% of all plastics in every new Volvo car to come from recycled materials by 2025.

Volvo Cars is also working hard to abolish single-use plastics from its offices globally before 2020 and have committed to the use of fewer plastics in its products. The company sponsors a program that replaces over 20 million single-use plastic materials yearly with alternatives that are sustainable. It has succeeded in replacing office items made of plastics such as cutleries, food containers and cups using sustainable ones such as paper, wood, and pulp.

In 2017, Volvo Cars announced its commitment to reduce the environmental impact of both its operations and products, when it vowed to stop the production of combustible cars and focus on electric cars for all Volvo cars launching after 2019. The automobile giant has not given up to that promise. It has reinforced the commitment by stating that at least 50% of all Volvo cars that would be on sale by 2025 will all be electric-driven.