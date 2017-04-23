Volkswagen Sedric Lines Up for the Future Forward Driverless Technology

The future-forward driverless technology is already hitting the roads. Many huge automobile companies and tech giants have started testing their vehicles and are likely to bring them in a mainstream mode in around 4 to 5 years. Back in March, Volkswagen Group unveiled its futuristic driverless vehicle Volkswagen Sedric and presented its concept images.

Recently, the German automaker at Auto Shanghai 2017 showed the live model of its autonomous concept vehicle. The Volkswagen Sedric (Self Driving Car) sports same design as previously shown in the concept pictures. The automaker has completely removed the cockpit or bonnet, favoring passenger space and comfort. The no cockpit concept would make the vehicle capable of level 5 autonomous driving.

Sedric is the German automaker’s first fully autonomous concept car which is designed to stand well on the time when autonomous technology does not require human monitoring and control. The pod-like, capsule vehicle will take riders to their destination on just a single press. The VW group recently announced its partnership with the smartwatch maker Mobvoi which will augment the AI digital assistant interface into Sedric as well as in other cars of the VW Group.

Sedric has a box-like shape and is more spacious due to the removal of the bonnet. This comfortable interior is enabled by a flat battery pack that sits between the axles with the compact electric motor at the level of the wheels. The concept vehicle has a portion inside containing air purifying plants at the rear windscreen; providing green environment inside the vehicle. The car seems like a mini living room without the steering wheel and pedals. There is a sofa-style seating, a big screen and green environment due to plants.

The concept of Volkswagen’s Sedric is more about the car sharing. According to the company, the riders will experience a new mobility experience on pressing the Volkswagen OneButton. The single touch of a button will take you on your journey. On board, the riders can interact with the AI assistant to ascertain your destination. The remote control of the Sedric will embed the start button and a ring which indicates Sedric’s arrival time. It also facilitates the vibration signal to guide the visually impaired person to the car.

The Volkswagen autonomous vehicle will provide enriched mobility experience that would be suitable for passengers of all ages and abilities. The four-seat design of the vehicle makes optimum use of floor, leaving space to accommodate your stuff. There are large window surfaces and high-resolution, transparent OLED screen. The investment in the mobility service provider Gett, the establishment of MOIA, and partnership with Mobvoi are important steps Volkswagen took on the autonomous technology’s development lane.

However, Volkswagen Sedric is more an idea rather than reality. Around 33 automakers are working on autonomous vehicles. There is a tough competition between automobile giants and so it is significant to hit the best output on road at the perfect time. Google spin-off Waymo revealed its autonomous car and is expected to launch this year. Also, Uber has already experimented their driverless vehicles (taxis). BMW, Tesla, Mercedes and many other giants are also making turbulent efforts to power their autonomous vehicles.