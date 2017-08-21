Volkswagen electric van will rekindle your childhood memories in 2022

Branding is one of the key factors which are specifically worked upon to maintain the public image of a particular company. There was a time when every company has its individualistic brand image but with increasing competition, companies need to strive hard that their image is imprinted in the minds of their target audience. Especially in the case of automobile manufacturers, one of the initially successful vehicles becomes the face of the company. In the case of Volkswagen, we are immediately taken back to our childhood wherein a family wagon with its logo drives around in our imagination. The automaker has decided to reintroduce this model as a Volkswagen electric van.

This family wagon by Volkswagen became a brand identity in itself with which people could instantly relate to. Even today, adults have a clear picture of this van in their heads. The automaker has decided to take advantage of this brand identity and use it for promoting itself. In the race of designing the most stylish cars possible, news about a Volkswagen electric van seems intriguing. It seems that the automaker has taken the theory of standing out quite seriously. This is why it publicly announced the news about the I.D. Buzz Concept on Saturday on its official blog.

More about the updated Volkswagen electric van

The latest venture by the German automaker has another name, the Volkswagen Microbus. Even though the automaker has officially announced this model along with a first look, it will be out for sale in the year of 2022. In simpler words, the I.D. Buzz Concept is an update of Volkswagen's original family wagon. It seems like the family wagon had a makeover with a polished exterior and smooth interior. This vehicle was an icon in itself right from 1950 to 1980. The revamped icon was first unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year.

To stay in tune with the current age, the family wagon will come with an electric mechanism. This means that the vehicle will have batteries placed underneath it. But the highlight of this car is the tremendous leg room. You can glide into the vehicle through its sliding doors and enjoy a long journey with leisure. Probably after further development, the Volkswagen electric bus might also have an automated version. The model also pays homage to the original icon which ruled the automobile market in North America.