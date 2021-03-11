 

Vodafone to seek $2.4 billion in Vantage IPO

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


17 hours ago


RELATED POST

Vodafone moves in to buy out Kabel Deutschland’s minority shareholders

Vodafone moves in to buy out Kabel Deutschland’s minority shareholders

Apple, Samsung in talks with carrier trade group to adopt e-SIM technology

Apple, Samsung in talks with carrier trade group to adopt e-SIM technology

Vodafone Admits Its Been Wiretapped Across Several Countries by Government Agencies

Vodafone Admits Its Been Wiretapped Across Several Countries by Government Agencies




Vodafone Group Plc plans an initial public offering of 2 billion euros or $2.4 billion of its European mobile-phone tower unit in Frankfurt. Vantage would be the biggest European IPO since InPost, the parcel locker company, in January.

According to a statement from the company in its listing documents, the U.K. telecommunications giant plans to sell shares in its German Vantage Towers AG at 22.50 euros to 29 euros apiece. The market value of Vantage has been determined at 14.7 billion euros. Vodafone intends to use the proceeds to pay some of its accumulated debt, the company said.

Vodafone to buy Kabel Deutschland Holding.

The final number of shares sold will depend on where the IPO prices. Vantage is favorably placed as far as investor interest in its IPO is concerned, says a Bloomberg report.

Two investment funds, Digital Colony and RRJ, have agreed to buy 500 million euros and 450 million euros of stock, respectively. The stock will be listed from March 18. The pre interest in the shares from investors is bound to push pricing for Vantage’s IPO, New Street Research analyst James Ratzer said, adding that they also pose a risk to the company’s liquidity for other shareholders.

Vodafone will receive all of the net proceeds from the potential sale of shares under the base offer, upsize option and any over-allotment shares acquired pursuant to the ‘greenshoe option’, said a statement today.

Vantage Towers will not receive any of the proceeds from, nor incur any costs in connection with, the IPO, the statement added.

Telecom carriers in Europe are facing some tough times due to the Covid-19 related woes, increasing competition, falling prices, and the effort to get maximum value from squeezed margins of the assets such as fiber and mast connections. The fifth-generation network transition is also driving demand for more tower capacity, fueling a wave of consolidation and restructuring. Tower companies are trying to get maximum benefits by leasing out space to mobile operators.

Vantage plans to pay out 60% of recurring free cash flow annually in dividends and will distribute 280 million euros in July for this financial year, the company said last month.
Vantage’s problem is that it is renting out space to the direct competitor of its majority shareholder—Vodafone.  Independent European mast operators like Cellnex Telecom SA don’t have this drawback.

Deutsche Telekom and Orange,  other big operators, are yet to get into the mast renting fray. Captive tower companies, which are controlled by the telecoms company that built them, generate lower growth rates than independent players such as Cellnex, but still have to bring a respectable return. Vantage will now have to grow organically. It will invest in building new towers, hire out its estate to other telecom operators to use its masts for their equipment and consolidate force in the market.

It is believed that it will use about a €1bn and its shares to take over rivals for consolidation. Cellnex has consolidated the European towers market in the past five years, while American Tower, the world’s largest tower company, has emerged as another significant player after paying €7.7 billion for Spain’s Telxius this year.

“The Vantage Towers IPO is moving ahead at pace,” said Vivek Badrinath, chief executive of Vantage. Last year, analysts pegged Vantage’s enterprise value at €20 billion based on its competitors’ valuations, such as Spain’s Cellnex and Italy’s Inwit. But these companies have since seen their share values come down by a fifth.

After Vantage, Germany is looking to a few other blockbuster IPOs such as Volkswagen, Daimler and some other newer companies, including   Babbel, ProSiebenSat, and dating platform ParshipMeet.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Elon Musk rakes in $25 billion overnight after Tesla gains 20% on the market
Technology

Elon Musk rakes in $25 billion overnight after Tesla gains 20% on the market

The fortunes of Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk seems to be losing and gaining a few billion dollars in his fortunes regu
13 hours ago
Temasek Holdings promises $500milion to impact investment firm LeapFrog
Financial Services

Temasek Holdings promises $500milion to impact investment firm LeapFrog

Temasek Holdings has agreed to invest $500 million in private equity firm LeapFrog Investments, the largest such commitment in an impact int
15 hours ago
Agnelli’s buy 24% stake in luxury shoe brand Louboutin
Manufacturing & Retail

Agnelli’s buy 24% stake in luxury shoe brand Louboutin

The Agnelli family, owners of Ferrari and Juventus, has become a 24 percent shareholder in luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin. It invested
3 days ago
General Electric nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap for $30 billion
Technology

General Electric nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap for $30 billion

General Electric has decided to sell its aircraft leasing business to AerCap of Ireland for over $30 billion, in a bid to restructure the bu
3 days ago
Germany to pay Vatenfall, RWE, EnBw and E.ON for premature closure of nuclear plans
Energy

Germany to pay Vatenfall, RWE, EnBw and E.ON for premature closure of nuclear plans

The German government is paying out billions of euros to energy companies EON, EnBW, RWE and Vatenfall in compensation for the closure of th
4 days ago
Bank of America makes a windfall in trading revenue during Texas blackout
Financial Services

Bank of America makes a windfall in trading revenue during Texas blackout

The Texas electric grid failure in the severe winter storms last month brought a windfall for the Bank of America in hundreds of millions of
4 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More