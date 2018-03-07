Uber Health is here to take patients to hospitals who can’t otherwise afford ambulance rides

Uber Health is here to take patients to hospitals who can’t otherwise afford ambulance rides

Uber Health is here to take patients to hospitals who can’t otherwise afford ambulance rides

To get health care, patients will have to commute from their residence to health care administration centres, covering a certain distance in a comfortable way that will not aggravate the poor health condition. But millions of people, especially the low-income earners in urban and suburban areas who need to access healthcare constantly strive to get reliable transportation from their homes to the healthcare centres. This case of transportation barrier is common across the general population, and greatest for vulnerable populations, including patients with the highest burden of chronic disease.

The challenge of getting a reliable medical transport has taken its toll on national healthcare programs and efforts; the vacuum created by the distance between individuals who need medical attention and health institutions. Lack of reliable medical transport accounts for over 3.6 million cases of missed medical appointments and extensively poor illness management yearly, even when good health care is readily available.

Uber, a very popular and reliable provider of transport has stepped up to fill this vacuum which has hitherto denied millions adequate healthcare and has sabotaged efforts to extensively cover the citizenry health-wise. Uber has considered, examined and researched on the ways in which distance and lack of reliable medical transportation presents a problem for people in rural areas, suburban and urban areas, and has discovered that even those with residency closer to a doctor or hospital can still have trouble with medical transportation. To resolve these challenges Uber introduced Uber Health on March 1, 2018.

Who needs Uber Health?

Uber Health is designed to convey patients who need to get to healthcare centers but cannot either access or afford reliable ambulance rides. Healthcare institutions like hospitals, clinics, rehab centers, senior care facilities, home care centers, and physical therapy centers can now extend the care by partnering with Uber on Uber Health to get patients from their homes thereby reducing (to the barest minimum) issues of missed medical appointments.

Healthcare professionals can now arrange transportation by ordering rides for patients going to and from the care they need, by taking advantage of the newly launched Uber Health. The service was designed taking into consideration that patients will already be in a state of discomfort and would need the most comfortable transportations to their health care facilities of choice. Also considered is the convenience needed by the patient or healthcare providers in arranging medical transportation. Uber health ride is also designed to be very readily accessible with widespread options that surely will fit the patient's schedule as the service could be ordered immediately, within hours, and up till 30 days in advance.

With this booking option, medical transportation by Uber Health could be scheduled for subsequent appointments. This will surely suit patients as multiple rides can be scheduled and managed. Another attractive feature of Uber Health is that the service recognized challenges of the internet in interior areas and designed not to be internet dependent, hence, patients wouldn't need smartphones to order rides via the Uber app but can get it done via a text message.

Aside from being very affordable and convenient, the service allows users to manage their Uber Health spending efficiently, curtailing unnecessary bills with ease. Uber Health lets you give feedback by reporting on requested rides and makes viewing of your monthly billing statements, appointments, and scheduled reports very simple.