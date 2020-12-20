U.S. authorizes the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna, rollout in billions across the United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine recently. The company became the second one to receive official approval.

After this authorization, massive doses of the Moderna vaccine would soon be added to the U.S. vaccine rollout, which started recently with healthcare workers. The older people of the long-term care facilities would be next to receive vaccines, after a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert panel recommended the same, as industries compete to give their employees superiority.

The FDA announced the vaccine authorization after the agency's expert panel endorsed the use of the vaccine. A week after, the FDA authorized another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE. The vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech was tested on several U.S. healthcare workers after a nationwide rollout. The testing process of Moderna injections would begin soon for adults 18+ and above. 'With the availability of leading two COVID-19 vaccines, the FDA has taken another remarkable step to fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic that is daily causing many hospitalizations and deaths across the United States," stated FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn.

The vaccine shot by Moderna would be used in rural establishments and more challenging to reach areas. The vaccine should be stored and shipped in a frozen state, though it does not require preservation under ultra-cold temperatures like the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

The period for developing the COVID-19 vaccine took less than a year from the first COVID-19 case of the U.S. emerged. "I hope that every American work towards and protect themselves by getting vaccinated with doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it is finally available for all. That is only how the United States will heal and move forward," top U.S. infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci stated. Moderna stated that it intended to apply for acquiring the full U.S. license in 2021.

The FDA authorization marks the first regulatory authorization for Moderna's vaccine and the complete validation of the messenger RNA technology. The vaccine is developed in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health and has side effects like pain in the area where the injection is administered and swelling. Moderna collaborated with the U.S. government to prepare and distribute around 5.9 million shots shortly. Once the vaccine dose is liquefied, the Moderna vaccine can be stored at usual refrigerator temperatures. The vaccine should be administered in two shots at a duration slot of 28 days apart.

The United States expects to administer around 40 million doses before 2021, which is enough to vaccinate around 20 million people eventually. "Brighter days are ahead," stated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who will be vaccinated on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump also shared best wishes and hailed the authorization on Twitter. "Congratulations to all, the Moderna vaccine is now authorized and available!" Donald Trump tweeted. The vaccine will be soon transported to hospitals and other centers before the injections are readied.

Moderna company stated that it would deliver around 20 million doses of the vaccine to the U.S. government in 2020 and is expected to have around 100-125 million globally in the first quarter of 2021, with around 85-100 million people in the United States. Moderna stated it is collaborating with the U.S. government to bring 200 million doses by the end of June 2021.

The hospitalizations and deaths across the United Stated have increased, driven by the recent Thanksgiving holiday celebrations and gatherings. Authorities have renewed COVID-19 restrictions and imposed shutdowns across the country because of the surge in cases. Additionally, there have been warnings by public health officials about a spike in cases from Christmas and New Year's celebrations. 'With a federal funding for bringing vaccine across the country, and by following the instructions by the public health experts to continue wearing face masks and maintaining social distance, we can now bring an end to this COVID-19 pandemic,' Barbara Alexander, head of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, stated.