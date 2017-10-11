Toyota GR HV is the sports hybrid you would love to own

The announcement of a new car model has become such a regular affair that we come across news about the same every two days. Out of all these car launches, some make their mark in the market while rest is lost in the competition. The auto model we will talk about belongs to the largest automaker in the world currently. Toyota Motor Corporation beat Volkswagen to this position by selling 7 million vehicles worldwide. Now the automaker is all set to launch a car which does not come under the conventional category. The Toyota GR HV Sports Concept is expected to soon hit the auto market.

Toyota mainly earned its identity due to its sturdy SUVs and is now successfully experimenting in the hatchback genre as well. But the number of sports models produced by this automaker can be counted on one’s fingertips. The latest addition to this collection will not only improve the variety this brand offers but also stand out. On the first glance of the Toyota GR HV, it will surely impress you. The design keeps up with the updated times and the matte black finish gives an elite touch to it. The LED headlights also blend in with the sleek design.

Toyota GR HV features

The Toyota GR HV Sports Concept will be officially unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show to be held from 25th October this year. The announcement for the same was made by the automaker on its official blog. This is a hybrid car as it will come with an automatic as well as manual transmission. One can change the mode of transmission at just the flip of a switch. The car also assures minimum harm to the environment which adds another appeal to the vehicle.

The interior of the car has a number of buttons put across horizontally for the different driving modes it offers. The inspiration for this design comes from that of a race car. Exact details about the performance of its engine will be declared during its official launch. The battery of the car to avoid using conventional fuel has been situated in the middle of the car. This is in order to balance the weight to ensure maximum pickup. If you want to know if the Toyota GR HV will fit into your budget or not, then you will have to wait for its launch at the motor show.