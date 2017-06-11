Top 10 U.S. Cities for Entrepreneurs in 2017

Entrepreneurs certainly need a good, livable city in which their businesses can flourish. After considering various factors, Livability has come up with a list of the best U.S cities for entrepreneurs in 2017. Some of the factors it took into consideration are-

A city that supports startups that make it a good city to start a business

A community of driven people

Cities having high levels of creative class workers, SBA loans, transport infrastructure, and broadband technology to support the new businesses

The cities having low levels of unemployment and low economic inequality

Cities with affordable housing and diverse demographics

The cities having entertainment and cultural option along with a good night life

Last but not the least- A varied life-quality indicators about health, schools, care, crime, and the commutation time.

Based on the above mentioned factors, Livability short-listed and ranked the cities accordingly to come up with a list of Top 50 U.S. cities for Entrepreneurs in 2017. Livability mentions that the final list is of cities where entrepreneurs can start new business ventures, thrive, settle, and maybe grow a family also. Out of these 50 best U.S cities for entrepreneurs, which are the top 10 cities? Well, have a look yourself, folks.

Best U.S Cities for Entrepreneurs

Alexandria, VA

This deserves the number one position as it is the hot-favorite location for entrepreneurs. This city ranks in the best 10 for the lowest employment rate, best 20 for SB (small business) loans, best 20 for a high wage job growth, among other achievements. It also ranked in the best 5 for art and culture.

Iowa City, IA

According to Livability, this city does thrive on entrepreneurship. This city ranks in the best 20 for college education, in the best 10 for housing and food, and in the best 5 for jobs.

Chapel Hill, NC

This city is in Livability’s list of best places to live for three years consequently. It ranks in the best 5 for educational factor, in the best 10 for high wage job growth, and in the best 10 for the household income growth. It also ranks in the best 5 for culture and creative class workers.

Boulder, CO

This city was on the numero position of this same list last year. This town ranks in the best 10 for SB loans and in the best 5 for education. It also ranks in the best 20 for the creative class workers, best 3 for transportation, best 20 for housing, (though food is a bit expensive), and in the best 3 for culture.

Corvallis, OR

This is a beautiful green and clean town in the Pacific Northwest. Livability mentions that this city has a strong civic engagement and community. It ranks in the best 20 for education, in the best 5 for high wage job growth, best 20 in housing. For culture and the creative class workers, this city ranks in the best 20. Even though the transportation is a bit costly, the daily commute is reasonable, ranking in the best 20.

The next five cities that follow this list are Bozeman (MT), Ann Arbor (MI), Ames (IA), Rochester (MN), and Manhattan (KS) subsequently. Well, aspiring entrepreneurs of the U.S, you know which city to settle in now, don’t you?