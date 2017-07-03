How to think like a Genius even if you don’t feel like one

Innovation begins with a need – whether it’s the next-generation transportation system, the design for a flagship product, or a remote-controlled birth control. Throughout our lives, we’re met with challenges to create something that wasn’t already there. We can either do a decent job to make something work, at the very least, or we can come up with something that will change the course of the future. Many of us would like to live in a world where we’ve created something that reflects our true potential. In many ways, innovation requires genius thinking and genius ideas. Where does it all start? How to think brilliantly? After all, one cannot produce a genius idea on demand.

1. Withhold judgment

The process of genius thinking begins by recognizing that an idea needs to be developed, a problem needs to be solved. If you’re thinking about a problem you want to solve, you’ll find it valuable to express what you actually see and think. Genius thinking is about looking at what everyone is looking at, and finding something new. The key is to see through your own eyes, and not through the years of preconceptions we have inherited from what others have told us, or what we have gathered unconsciously.

2. Polish your ideas

At some point, we’ll need to stop the process of seeing the new, and begin development. We’ll need to begin the process of refining our ideas. When you’re passionate about something, you dig until you have mastered the subject. Also, when you research well, you have enough material to make new connections, organize and refine your ideas. There’s one thing that can set us back: chronic procrastination. So, think productively and set a deadline. As we move forward, we have a number of choices to make.

Are we solving the problem just for ourselves? For whom else would our innovation be valuable?

To this day, very few people across the globe have seen how machines transform polystyrene into coffee cups. The secret is well held with Dart Industries, which rakes in billions, annually.

3. Incubate

If you have managed to innovate something valuable, chances are, it will be of value to a far wider audience than the one you initially created it for. Often, we start out exploring ideas looking at a narrow base because we made innovations while addressing our own needs. Once you have chosen your target audience, you will need to refine your work for them.

Imagine how the world would be if every one of us had smart, innovative ideas. The truth is, every one of us is full of brilliant, undeveloped ideas. To make a difference in this world requires understanding how to be an advocate for your innovation. You can have the most powerful idea, but without your advocacy, even your greatest work is at the risk of turning into ashes.