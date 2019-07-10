From private beaches, on-call massages, and butler service to panoramic views of cityscapes or landscapes, the most expensive hotels in the world spoil its guests with genteel pampering.

But the royal experience also comes at a royally high price, sometimes as high as $103K per night!

Read on to know what the most expensive hotel suites in the world look like and cost.

Some of the hotels included in this list of most expensive hotels offer its guest amenities fit for kings and queens. Some have a locational advantage and others cost exuberant charges because of its history. Either way, read on to embark on a virtual adventure through some of the most luxurious hotels in the world.

The Mark, New York

Hailed as one of the most expensive hotel suites in America and the world, the five-bedroom terrace suite in The Mark is class apart. This is the same suite where the Duchess of Sussex had her baby shower. Costing nearly $75K per night, the suite has a lounge area spacious enough to double as a ballroom. The suite has a personal library, five bedrooms, a steam room, a grand piano, and a rooftop terrace. Distinguished guests like the Duchess have the option to have their meals prepared by renowned chef Jean-Georges.

Hotel President Wilson, Geneva

Located on the banks of the Lake Geneva is this stunning hotel, often deemed as one of the most expensive hotels in the world. The Royal Penthouse Suite at the Hotel President Wilson is the largest suite in Europe. At $103K per night, the suite is complete with a billiard table, a rare book collection, a personal elevator that takes its guests directly to the main hotel lounge, and a Jacuzzi overlooking the pristine lake. The suite, along with being luxurious is also protected with state-of-the-art security system replete with bulletproof windows, cameras, and a panic button.

Laucala Island Resort, Fiji

A private oasis on the green hills of the Laucala Island, the Laucala Island Resort is a collection of villas costing nearly $45K for a night’s stay. The villas are surrounded by verdant greenery, picturesque views of the hills, turquoise lagoons, and sandy beaches. Guests get their own personal chauffeur, chef, and a butler. Other than the beauty of the property and its surroundings, this resort is one of the most expensive hotels in the world because of the myriad activities it offers its guests. Horse-riding, golf, water sports - this private villa has it all.

Grand Hyatt Martinez, Cannes

The Grand Hyatt Cannes has a rich history of hosting many international celebrities who visit the beautiful French Rivera during the film festival. Ornate with the art deco style, all rooms feature French windows overlooking the Bay of Cannes. The prettiest and one of the most expensive hotel suites in the world is the Pent Suite at Grand Hyatt Martinez. The suite has its own garden and decorating the suites’ wall are original pieces of Picasso and Matisse. As one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, the cost per night for staying at this French beauty is $53K.

Raj Palace Hotel, Jaipur

Spread across 16000 square feet, the Maharaja Pavillion at the Raj Palace hotel is a four floor apartment with its own private entrance. The hotel is a visual representation of India’s rich culture, heritage, and hospitality. The suite has its own private rooftop pool, Jacuzzi, butler service, and spa. The cost per night, which is around $85K is justified with the opulence of this magnificent structure. The suite is gilded with rich ivory and gold furniture and offers a truly royal experience to its guests.