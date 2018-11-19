The Boring Company Breaks Through The First Tunnel

The Boring Company’s Test Tunnel launch in LA is about one month away from now, according to CEO Elon Musk, and it appears the company is making progress to the commitment. Musk tweeted a video of the company’s digging machine boring through and reaching the other side of the tunnel. He didn’t specify the location but it’s believed to be O’Leary Station where the first tunnel will end. The breakthrough is a connection between the parking lot next to SpaceX’s headquarters and another piece of property purchased by the Boring Company.

The company’s “cutting-edge technology” nicknamed Godot, which performs the heavy-duty boring job, received a shout-out from Elon Musk after it concluded the underground connection and broke through into the Hawthorne tunnel in California.

“Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Hawthorn city officials permitted The Boring Company to dig through the suburb in Los Angeles and set up a transportation system for cars and people on electric-powered skates. The system would be designed to raise cars passing through the tunnel using an elevator: Loop Lift, to avoid adding traffic congestion.

The project demonstrates a low-cost, small-bore approach to urban tunneling, according to Musk’s goal. The company earlier announced it would open the first section of the Hawthorne Tunnel, including the O’Leary Station, for a tour that will be invitation-based starting on December 10.

The Hawthorn tunnel is only for a test. Aside from the test tunnel, The Boring Company has other tunnels to complete. It will dig a tunnel in Chicago that will connect the city’s downtown and O’Hare International Airport; connect Washington and Baltimore; and build a one-way tunnel from Los Angeles Metro to Dodger Stadium which will be 3.6 miles long.

“The purpose is to demonstrate that a lift can be built in very small footprints and within existing buildings, whether they are houses, office buildings, or retail parking lots,” says the company in the tunnel test’s FAQ. “Looking forward, one could have a lift in the basement of every office building, allowing extremely convenient commutes.”

Another fascinating thing about this breakthrough is Godot’s ability to head straight for the next job. The heavy-duty boring machine can now be lifted from the vertical connection without having to wait.