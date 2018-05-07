The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid offers an estimated 27 miles of electric range

Since introducing its first all-electric car, Mission E, Porsche’s quest to claim a reputable spot in the market for plug-in hybrid cars has made a lot of statement. The German automobile company has been rolling out new lineups to show off its potentials in fully electric cars, each coming with improved performance through major mechanical and technological advancement. Now, we have the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid – a reincarnation of Cayenne S – one of Porsche’s most popular vehicles. This time, Porsche is delivering the third generation of the plug-in hybrid SUV with extra power.

If you have not noticed before now, Porsche has not shown a lot of interest in two-door sports cars for quite some time now. The Cayenne SUV became Porsche’s most popular vehicle immediately after the company introduced it in 2002, Macan and four-door Panamera SUVs followed Cayenne’s blueprint and that has become Porsche’s major business. In 2005, Porsche announced its plans to build Cayenne hybrid at IAA and by 2014, Porsche launched the Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid which is the first in SUV segment.

The third generation of Cayenne hybrid, 2019 E-Hybrid is fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine which produces 335bhp and a torque of 450Nm. That’s not all. The combustion engine is mated with an electric motor driven by a 14.4 kWh battery pack which supplies additional power of 134bhp. This provides a massive torque of 700Nm from a combined power output of 455bhp. Porsche estimates that the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid can achieve 60mph in 4.7 seconds, though this depicts a situation where the battery discharges very quickly. Using the European methods, Porsche estimates that the SUV can cover up to 27 miles; but this should drop a bit if tested by EPA in the US.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid boost 30% extra power than its predecessor (last year’s model) that prides a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing a total of 434bhp and a torque of 550Nm when combined with the mated electric motor. Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid features a transmission system redesigned for quicker shifts – the newly developed 8-speed ZF automatic transmission system used by all variants of the Cayenne hybrids, the only difference being that the E-Hybrid model borrowed Porsche 918 Spyder boost strategy which maximizes the system torque right from the initial movement. The boost torque feature can be accessed by drivers across all speed ranges depending on the system requirements and the driving condition.

The E-hybrid has a top speed of approximately 83mph using the all-electric mode. The vehicle takes 7.8 hours to charge fully but this can be reduced to just 2.3 hours with its optional 7.8 kW built-in charger that can be connected with 230 volts and 32amps. The engine can also be used as a generator to gain back some battery charge. Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid features a larger air intake and new flat light edges at the front. E-Hybrid’s standard LED headlamps can be upgraded to LED Matrix Beam or the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS). Other features include heated windscreen (remotely operated individual heating), adaptive cruise control available in Porsche InnoDrive, massage seats and heads-up display.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid features a new chassis entirely seating on the 22-inch light metal wheels and has support for electric Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) available in its featured Porsche Active Suspension System (PASM).

Despite a load of savings to moderate Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid price, the SUV will be delivered with the newly built interior technology, like a new off-road map, improved driving information on the dashboard featuring a treble of digital displays, and navigation system. Package for the E-Hybrid also includes displays for the energy and efficiency level.

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid price will be starting from $79,990 and that may look reasonable judging from Porsche’s reputation in the production line. The SUV will deliver advanced technology experience to its customers, even though many would think it’s not an important car at that price. According to Carandbike, Porsche’s Indian Director, Pavan Shetty said the company is planning to launch the vehicle sometime in September in India. But the E-Hybrid will be available for purchase in the US in the first quarter of 2019.