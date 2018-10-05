The 2019 Hyundai Kona is coming with more safety features

With the unveiling of the 2019 Hyundai Kona in the United States, expectations have been raised regarding the features and attributes that customers should expect to have. This also means that the Hyundai Kona SUV has successfully marked its second model after making its first entry in 2018. The most significant addition is Hyundai’s SmartSense safety technologies, which is available in all trims and some interior facilities.

2019 Kona Interior and safety technology

The 2019 Kona interior is one standout feature that can’t be easily ignored. Hyundai said it responded to the customers’ feedback for the previous model and ensured a true blend of the design and its interior fitting. The new interior additions include soft-touch front door armrests, an 8-speaker Infinity Premium Audio system, a front USB charging port available in all trims, a Homelink, compass, Blue Link Connected Car System and a Sunset Orange color that makes a perfect blend with the 2019 Kona interior design.

The vehicle is also coming with a shark-fin roof antenna for easy connectivity, Driver Attention Warning (DAW) systems, lane keep assist and also an emergency braking system. Available are also the standard features: a safe Drive mode select system, a Hillstart Assist, Downhill brake control, an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, including a Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVBB) system.

2019 Kona powertrain

The new Kona 2019 model is coming with the standard 147hp 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, with an optional 175hp 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine mated to the 7-Speed EcoShift dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2019 Kona Price

As an upgrade, we are definitely getting the 2019 Kona Price beyond the 2018 model, though the difference is quite small. The 2019 Kona release price starts at $19,990, slightly pricier than the 2018 model available at $19,500. Aside from the 2019 Kona price tag, Hyundai has informed buyers that they have to pay a sum of $980 as a destination and handling fee. With the price, the 2019 Kona happens to be on a better value than other subcompact and world-class SUVs at its level. The closest SUV, which is the 2019 Honda HR-V has a higher price of $21,515 and yet do not offer some of the interior features and safety system Kona offers.

2019 Hyundai Kona release date

After the vehicle was previewed, lots of fans flooded the official Hyundai site to ask about the 2019 Kona release date. Well, the 2019 Hyundai Kona is now on sale. Hence, orders can actually be placed now and products delivered.