The 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise: Ford is unveiling a new model

Ford expanded its presence at the Woodward Dream Cruise last year when it celebrated 100 years of Ford trucks. The annual event’s 24th edition is set in a few days, August 18, and Ford also sponsoring the automotive show is coming up with a surprise – a new Ford model is making a debut at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise.

Don't be excited about the specs yet. Ford won't give up the information until the new model is unveiled at the world’s largest one-day automotive event. But we can provide close-to-match details of the car, based on the auto maker's recent projects and what it has in store to cook the model.

While we patiently wait on the early hours of August 18 (precisely 10am EST), that’s not quite far, we are optimistic that the new Ford model would be some variation of Mustang. We are either getting the Mustang Shelby GT 500 or its special edition. Of course, anyone can bet that's a long shot but all indications are pointing at the 1962 two-seater concept car. Why would Ford prefer to introduce its special edition on a low-key? Well, Chrysler didn't think otherwise when it introduced PT Dream Cruiser Series 5 in 2008. Ford would not want to primarily sponsor the world's most popular car cruise show twice in a row with no special treat.

What more to expect at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise event

The event will last from 9 am to 9 pm on Saturday, August 18th at Woodward Avenue, north of Detroit in Michigan. Ford wants to present 1,000 Mustangs featuring models throughout the brand’s 54 years as it celebrates Mustang Alley’s 20th anniversary. The company will also display the first and 100th Mustang and also host a review on Bullitt flagship that just marked its 50th anniversary with a special edition.

Mustang Bullitt review would take place at a drive-in theater, while the company also hopes to parade the car alongside with a special Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt and the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT handover. Proceeds from the Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt to be released in November would go to type 1 diabetes research organization JDRF.

A family fun zone will feature the company’s crossovers vehicles and SUVs at Pioneer Park. Other fun activities at the family zone will include buoyancy house, face painting, and other children-friendly activities. For the first time, Ford is introducing "driving skills for life" center where drivers can stimulate how it feels to hit a patch of ice by spinning in a skid pad car.

"When you get the chance to ride in one of these vehicles, you learn from it and understand how to drive better and safer," said Jim Owens, Ford's performance marketing manager.

About 250,000 persons participated in the very first Dream Cruise which began in 1995. That’s about 10 times the number expected in the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise. Founder Nelson House and volunteers wanted a cruise that would feature classic cars in view of recreating the vibe in the 1950s and 60s.