Tesla Model Y to hit the market before Model 3

Just when the auto market was gradually trying to get over the excitement of the launch of the Tesla Model 3, the company’s founder Elon Musk announced that another model will be out in the market before the much anticipated one. Tesla Model Y was going to be produced as an independent model with technology developed according to its specific design. In the haste to bring this model to the market soon, the automaker will use the same technology for this model that will be in Model 3. The latest model will be an electric small SUV.

When the Tesla Model Y was initially announced, Musk stated that its launch will tentatively take place somewhere in 2019 or 2020. This timeline was because the automaker was planning to construct absolutely different vehicle architecture. But Tesla’s decision to simply borrow Model 3’s technology for a quick launch gives us an idea that Musk is in quite a hurry to get his automobiles in the market. Another reason behind this haste can be that after the launch of Model 3, people will not look forward to this electric SUV. That’s why the makers are trying to build up anticipation for Model 3’s launch as much as possible.

Tesla Model Y’s speedy production

A number of renowned automakers follow the policy of using similar kind of mechanics for various models. The engine of these cars remains the same but the features it offers keeps varying. Tesla usually does not indulge in such a practice. It promotes the concept of innovative technology in every model. Musk’s automaker decided to bring out the Tesla Model Y to the market earlier than usual. This is to keep up with the growing competition in electric cars. Musk stated that this model will consist of substantial carry over from Model 3.

The main purpose behind using the same type of technology is that it cuts down the production cost considerably. Also, instead of experimenting with different technologies, usually automakers pick one which guarantees an impressive performance. In this manner, the performance of a majority of the models of a brand remains consistent. Elon Musk also agreed with this ideology. His executive team advised him to streamline things as much as it was possible. This is why he decided to reduce the technical and productions risks. The company is now developing the technology they are already confident about. This is the main reason behind Tesla Model Y’s resemblance with Model 3.