Tesla layoff makes hundreds of employees jobless overnight

In this day and age, it is believed that each company has to keep up with the advancements in technology to ensure progress. Due to the increasing importance of technology, we often fail to notice that the employees are a crucial part of the company. In the case of Tesla, auto enthusiasts from all over the world are always praising its technology. The reason behind its immense popularity is its expertise in the field of electric vehicles. The automaker has clarified that in order to run such technology efficiently; the company requires the right kind of staff. When the workforce was not doing their work right, it resulted in the Tesla layoff.

Even though the company’s officials claim that it is not a layoff, we believe that it is just a way of putting things in a different manner. The company announced that it has fired hundreds of employees from two offices. These include the one California headquarters in Palo Alto and the Fremont vehicle production factory. There is no revelation of a specific number as of now. According to inside sources, the number is somewhere between 400 and 700. People to be fired belong to various departments. This includes managers, engineers, as well as factory workers. This is a clear indication that irrespective of your job role, the company will fire you if you don’t do your job.

Reason behind the Tesla layoff

Tesla has been very clear about the reason behind the mass layoff. The company has clarified that the decision is not a result of lack of funds but has been carried out after extensive performance reviews. When the results of these reviews were out, the ones who didn’t perform well were sacked. This was a justified step as the company need not waste its time and money on someone who doesn’t contribute back. The only drawback of this move was its sudden implementation.

The automaker is confident that it won’t let the Tesla layoff affect its production. In fact, it claims to fill up those positions soon. This step was a surprising one as the automaker is in the process of expanding itself. Firing so many employees is like taking a few steps backward. The company further says that a majority of the fired employees belonged to the sales and administration department. Another reason behind this sudden step is that the production of the Tesla Model 3. The automaker wants to be positive about this upcoming model.