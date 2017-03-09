Tesla Launches Powerwall 2 batteries in Australia

Tesla launched the second version of its Powerwall battery at an event in Melbourne, Australia. Powerwall 2 has almost double the capacity; while the Powerwall 1 has storage of 6.4 kWh, the new Powerwall 2 has 13.2 kWh of storage. This announcement was made by Tesla’s Vice-president of energy products, Lyndon Rive, who is also Tesla founder, Elon Musk’s cousin. Installations of the fully integrated, Powerwall 2 units will start in homes throughout Australia from next month.

Powerwall 2– Double the Power

Rive has informed that the company’s factory in Nevada is running and producing high-storage batteries. It is doing so to meet the demands of countries like Australia, which is a potential market for battery storage uptake.

Natural Solar, which installs Tesla batteries, has informed that it has already pre-sold around 1,000 units. It has also mentioned that it will start installing the Powerwall 2 battery systems in three to four weeks.

The Powerwall 2 batteries will approximately cost $10,000, just like its previous Powerwall 1 version. The Powerwall 2 system including solar panels will cost around $15,000. While there are two versions of the Powerwall battery, AC and DC version, only the AC version will be sold in Australia.

An increase in the storage of Powerwall 2 batteries will lessen the dependence of users on main power system during high usage phases. Besides this, the Palo Alto company also produces a Powerpack system for businesses and utilities. This includes power electronics, batteries, thermal management and controls in a turnkey solution.

Future of Powerwall 2 and Household Battery Storages

Powerwall batteries are made up of lithium-ion batteries that lose capacity over time. To counter this issue, Tesla also offers a 10-year warranty on both the batteries, Powerwall 1 and Powerwall 2. The warranty standard given by Tesla is 70 percent battery retention at 10 years after the initial installation. Doubling the battery capacity in Powerwall 2 will help in addressing this long-term capacity concern, Tesla states.

This announcement is done at a time when the reliance on renewable energy sources is increasing. However, Tesla does not see itself as a part of the issue. In fact, it sees itself as a part of the solution. During last year, it rolled out a 20 mWh battery installation in Ontario and California. Further, the company states that it can power about 15,000 homes for four hours daily or 2,500 homes for one day. Tesla also says that around 20 Powerpacks are supplying 2mWh power to the StubHub center, near Los Angeles.

Rive expects that within the next 10 years, 100 percent of households with rooftop solar will also have battery storage. This is because house-owners are now making the most of their solar self-generation systems to cut down on the electricity bills.

Tesla Addresses Safety Issues for Powerwall 2

Moreover, addressing the safety issue; a major concern in Australia currently, Rive said that Tesla has also considered that. The company has applied meticulous safety standards to its Powerwall and Powerpack battery systems, similar to the lithium-ion battery packs installed in their EV’s (Electric Vehicles).

This means that the household users will be able to fully utilize the benefits of Powerwall 2 batteries offer with safety and security.