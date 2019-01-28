Tesla Gets Regulatory Approval for ‘Remote Control’ Feature

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced a new update coming in 6 weeks that will enable Tesla owners to remotely control their car through their phones, like remote control (RC) car.

The announcement comes after Musk complained in a tweet that he was getting some serious regulatory pushback for the ‘remote control’ idea.

The automaker has been promising the release of advanced features under an ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ package that it has been selling for $5,000.

The new remote control feature will enable Tesla vehicles to drive to the owner’s phone location and follow around like a pet if you hold down summon button the Tesla app.

“You’ll be able to drive from your phone remotely like a big RC car if in line of sight,” Musk wrote in a tweet in November. “By next year, a Tesla should be able to drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot, read signs to confirm it’s valid and park.”

Surprisingly, the feature appears to be slightly different than the one announced yesterday. Tesla’s Summon feature can find parking spots and read instruction signs using cameras and on-board ultrasonic sensors. Summon was first introduced in 2016 and will be available starting next year.

The feature could work from long distance. Although line of sight is a must for safety reasons.