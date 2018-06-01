Takeaways from Dara Khosrowshahi’s Interview at the Code Technology Conference

Solving the governance challenges in Uber was Dara Khosrowshahi’s top priority when he took over the company as CEO in August last year, according to his statement in an interview at the Code Technology Conference. Others were the management culture and setting up strategies for the company’s success.

Currently investing in product rebranding to clean off its previous mess, Uber which launched a new driver app last month said the drivers were fully involved (consulted) in building the app which has nearly 40 new features. A huge part of the revolutionary process going on in the ride-hailing provider is to improve the benefits of the driver partners [currently over 3 million globally] as the future of Uber service.

When asked about the company’s commitment to ensuring the safety of drivers, Khosrowshahi said: “Today, for example, we rolled out a 911 emergency button for riders. We are doing the same thing for drivers as well. In general, we are trying to get much better in identifying and raiding our community, and that includes flagging unsafe riders just as we are flagging unsafe drivers as well.”

The company’s investors are very much curious to see Uber strive better and it seems they have found a path to get through. Below are six (6) takeaways from the interview with Uber CEO.

Six takeaways from the interview with Uber CEO