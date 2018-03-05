Take a sneak peek at McLaren Senna Supercar that will debut at Geneva Motor Show

With the unveiling of Senna’s pictures, the Ultimate Series Supercar, McLaren has certainly raised its benchmark in the most track-focused road car industry. Dedicated to one of McLaren’s greatest drivers, Ayrton Senna, the company has defined this supercar as a personification of the company’s DNA at its most extreme, creating the smoothest connection between car and driver. Interestingly, Senna is also McLaren’s first non-alphanumeric titled supercar.

McLaren has combined all its knowledge to blend the driver and Senna as one element and provide a ‘no-compromise’ intensive driving experience. This include the addition of an innovative hydraulic suspension that features a Race mode to reduce the ride height. In addition to lowering the center of gravity and increasing the power of the aerodynamics.

Maximizing on the aerodynamics performance with active front aero blades and an active rear wing McLaren Senna Supercar is able to produce 800 kg of downforce - 200 kg more than the previous launch in the same series, McLaren P1™. The innovative active aero controls the airflow, capitalize on vehicle’s front and rear balance and keeps the aerodynamic window as broad as possible.

Dynamic Performance

The statistics gets stunning at the mention of McLaren Senna’s engine capacity. It is 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 the most powerful McLaren road car engine ever, producing 800PS (789bhp) and 800Nm (590lb ft.), with 700Nm (516lb ft.) of torque available at just 3,000rpm.

Adding to McLaren Senna’s dynamic attributes are its fierce acceleration and the next generation carbon-ceramic brakes system to shorten the braking distance. While acceleration from 0-62 mph is achieved in 2.8 seconds; less than 30 meters is covered when stopping from 62mph (100km/h). Similarly, 0-124mph (200km/h) in 6.8 seconds and 0-186mph (300km/h) in 17.5 seconds and within just 100m, 124mph (200km/h) to standstill is achieved.

Light Weight Carbon Fiber

The all-carbon fiber body of Senna is the first of its unique experiment in the automobile industry. This allows reducing the dry weight of the vehicle which is only 1198 kg in this case. The carbon fiber construction also provides the structural stability to the race car on the track when the speed is as high as 150 MPH and at the rear end, it can support more than 100 times its own weight in downforce.

The team of McLaren Senna has left no stone unturned to craft an ultimate beast. With a pure focus on driver’s needs, McLaren has given unthinkable solutions for shedding dry weight, enhancing aerodynamic performance and improving sensory feedback. The intricate detailing from the cockpit to the rear wheel engineering boosts confidence and creates trust in the drivers to finish the laps in the fastest time.

The car will make its debut for mass coverage at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show which will be held from 8th to 18th March in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Limited to 500 units, the McLaren Senna is priced starting from £750,000 ($1.3m). Its manufacturing will begin in 2019.