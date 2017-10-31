To all SUV lovers, Lincoln Navigator 2018 is all set to get your attention!

Lincoln has been one of the contenders to have been serving the Presidents of the United States. Standing as the opposition is Cadillac which has also been a part of building SUVs for the Presidents and the Presidential class. The Lincoln Navigator 2018 has made its way into being a stylistic niche body of an SUV and a crossover as well.

Features of the Lincoln Navigator 2018

The easily accessible 10-inch screen is situated in the center whose touch response seems to be faultless. Lincoln boasts it to be the largest screen used in their cars. It is accommodative of Apple CarPlay, SYNC 3 and Android Auto. The car has a Twin-Turbocharged 3.5L engine which produces around 450 horsepower. The Lincoln Navigator 2018 can electronically control the turbocharged engine and the dual-point fuel injection. The 10-speed transmission is helpful in providing a smooth ride.

The design is distinctly and boldly American. The slightly differentiated graphics on the screen are recognized to be Ford-based. The middle seat is a bit narrow but is able to bench three people because of no humps in the floor. The screens there also support HDMI/USB/SD inputs as well as Miracast for wireless streaming from mobile phones. The last row is the strength for the Navigator. The flat floor and comfortable seats provide lots of room for the head and knees. The seats also go flat into the floor leaving behind more cargo space. The passengers get a USB charging port as well. The second row seats are functioned to tilt as well as slide forward to provide an extra large space for the third row.

Lincoln Navigator 2018 gives its customers a relaxed ride with ‘Perfect Position Seat with Active MotionR’. The seat helps take the stress away from the shoulder by having them held forward. The car looks after the leg comfort with the power thigh adjusters that extends and retracts accordingly. Apart from that, the car also provides heating ventilation from the biting cold and a massage seat that makes this SUV a comfortable buy. The interiors are truly a sensation.

Don’t Let me Down

And although seeming perfect in every sense, the car seems to let down the ride quality. Although it is way ahead from the previous models, it seems that there might be some scope for improvement. The tires of the car seem heavy transmitting the big bumps on the road to the cabin. Although the CCD adaptive shocks help in not letting the cabin be affected by the tremble, they are not as effective when driven on poor pavements.

Overall, the driving experience does not give any reasons to complain much. Despite being so heavy, the brake pedal does an excellent job of braking on form. The magnificent giant comes at the starting price of $72,055. The Lincoln Navigator 2018 does turn heads and seems to be beating a lot of SUVs and crossovers away into hiding.