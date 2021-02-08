 

Super Bowl LV ad rates match last year’s average score of $5.5 million

On an average Super Bowl carries between 40 and 50 commercials.



PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


11 hours ago



Super Bowl TV commercials are the most coveted spots for companies to advertise their wares and most are ready to pay millions for a 30-second slot.

This year is an unusual one as the Pandemic has played havoc with the finances of many businesses. Added to that is the global economic downturn, and many big ad spenders have decide to give it a miss this year.

More than 100 million people in the United States tune in to the Super Bowl via either traditional television or streaming services, hence a spot on such an event is in high demand. Super Bowl LV on Sunday attracted the usual enormous audience that advertisers crave, though this year’s advertising has tried to run a fine balance between messaging and showcasing.

Super Bowl LV roll call

Coke and Pepsi have decided to give Super Bowl commercials a miss this year. Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser and Bud Light, has decided to spend its commercial making money on more charitable goals. “Later this year, Budweiser hopes to support recovery on-premise at bars and restaurants by accelerating COVID recovery so people can reunite again,” the company said in a statement to CBS News.

Super Bowl LV Ad Cost

A still from Klarna ad featuring Maya Rudolph.

“There will be a shift in tone. It’s the trickiest year in a long time for the creative agencies and brand marketers in determining what tone should be,” said Kevin Krim, who runs data firm EDO that analyzes Super Bowl.

Wall Street Journal said that the advertisers would be going with humor to hit the right note in such turbulent times.

How much does a Super Bowl ad cost in 2021?

Regardless of what tact a company takes in its commercial, according to The Associated Press, a 30-second spot in this year’s broadcast cost $5.5 million. Sunday’s Super Bowl 55 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was “virtually sold out” at the end of January on CBS. The broadcaster opened the bidding for 30-second commercial spots for Super Bowl 55 at $5.6 million, exactly what it went for last year’s game.

 

 

The first Super Bowl commercial cost $37,500 in 1967, according to SuperBow-ads.

 

 

According to AdWeek, Scotts Miracle-Gro purchased an ad slot in mid-January for a slightly discounted $5.5 million.

To be included as an advertiser in CBS’ live stream of the Super Bowl, companies had to pay an additional $300,000, according to AdWeek. 

Most commercials are 30-seconds long, but if companies do not want to foot such a large bill they can slip a 15-second spot too. And if you want to do a long one at 45-60 seconds and throw in a caring message, then you are more than welcome.

On an average Super Bowl carries between 40 and 50 commercials. 

The first Super Bowl commercial cost $37,500 in 1967, according to SuperBow-ads.

The Pepsi-sponsored halftime was headed by Canadian singer The Weeknd, who apparently spent an additional $7 million on his performance.

American singer-songwriter H.E.R. delivered a powerful rendition of “America the Beautiful” to kick off Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing CEO magazine to read about the latest tech news and updates.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Amazon to invest in natural gas trucks to lessen carbon emissions
Manufacturing & Retail

Amazon to invest in natural gas trucks to lessen carbon emissions

The company has witnessed a boom in business in the last year with a 38 percent increase in sales. Amazon plans to operate a carbon-neutral ...
11 hours ago
GM’s Super Bowl ad brings new dimension to mainstream EV adoption
Autos

GM’s Super Bowl ad brings new dimension to mainstream EV adoption

GM’s Super Bowl commercial is goofy, but also serious from an automaker viewpoint – and it’s quite effective. The ‘No Way Norway...
13 hours ago
Amazon loses bid to delay union forming move at Alabama facility
Manufacturing & Retail

Amazon loses bid to delay union forming move at Alabama facility

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) of the US has rejected Amazon’s request to postpone a union vote at one of its warehouses in...
1 day ago
Exclusive and the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the World
Power Players

Exclusive and the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the World

Here at Industry Leaders Magazine, we take a closer look into some of the most exclusive – and expensive – zip codes in the worl...
2 days ago
Automakers planning supply chain improvement to avoid chip shortage crisis
Technology

Automakers planning supply chain improvement to avoid chip shortage crisis

The automotive industry’s supply chain mechanics is due for an overhaul. Many auto industry leaders have realized the disadvantages of rel...
3 days ago
Sinan offshore wind farm, world’s largest, to be built in South Korea
Energy

Sinan offshore wind farm, world’s largest, to be built in South Korea

Hornsea, home to Britain’s largest offshore wind farm, may lose its claim to fame soon. A southwestern coastal town of Sinan in South Kore...
3 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More