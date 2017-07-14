Step out of Your Comfort Zone to Climb the Ladder to Success

Millennials are dominating the professional arena and will continue doing so. Employers from all kinds of fields are willing to recruit these young minds as they have a fresh and innovative approach to work. A millennial usually has a different style of working in comparison to the style that is passed on by the experienced employees. Due to many other such reasons, companies show a preference for young recruits. It is a human tendency to crave for progress, and the rising competition has accelerated this craving in millennials. The aim to move forward is common but it is important to step out of your comfort zone for that. One can’t expect to attain progress by staying stagnant at a particular position.

Stepping into the professional world and getting used to it is already a huge change, but the need to get better and better add a tinge of pressure on the individual. There can be times that you will be putting in a lot of hard work still you might feel uncomfortable at the end of the day. This feeling of discomfort makes you question if you are doing the right thing. At times we assume that we are feeling uneasy as we might have done something in the incorrect manner, especially at work. On the contrary, feeling uneasy is a good sign. This means that you are stepping out of your comfort zone to go a step higher.

Leaving your comfort zone behind

Remember the first time you went cycling all by yourself without the side wheels, you were all wobbly and had butterflies in your stomach. You felt uneasy till you didn’t put your feet down and were stable. Same is the case with your professional life. When you take a plunge and try something new, you feel uneasy. You are moving towards your destination still you don’t feel comfortable. But when you are stagnant at a particular position, you feel most secure. Whenever an individual tries something new, it is normal to feel uneasy as he is stepping out of his comfort zone. This uneasiness is a sign of giving your best to achieve your aim.

As a millennial, this is the time when a number of changes will take place in your life. But if you get affected by these changes and take a step back, then you will be stuck at that place. If you have those butterflies in your stomach like childhood, it means you are trying something new and are succeeding in it. Fear of getting out of the comfort zone is a major hindrance in terms of progress. It is important to accept change like an inevitable factor of life and keep moving. There can be times when you will feel that your life is dull and monotonous. This is a sign that you don’t have any unnecessary drama in your life. It symbolizes that you're only focusing on the right thing. An unknown road always signifies uncertainty but the courage to make it through takes us to our final destination.