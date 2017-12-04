Star Wars vehicles in our very own galaxy!

I’d like to quote Maz Kanata, “The longing you seek is not behind you. It is in front of you.” And that, my dear readers is true. Nissan has brought something new to the market which is sure to make every fan of Star Wars excited. Nissan has finally unveiled a new fleet of Star Wars vehicles. So you no longer have to wait to reach the far, far away galaxy because Nissan serves the Star Wars vehicles to you on this earth.

It’s Official!

The cars were showcased in the Los Angeles Auto Show. These visually splendid cars were built to bring back to life seven most iconic characters and vehicles of the Star Wars film. Right before the film’s release date on the 15th of this month. Nissan and Lucasfilm asked Industrial Light and Magic to work alongside Vehicle Effects in order to custom wrap their most popular vehicles. These cars don the accessories and the lights that are inspired by the Star Wars universe. The Nissan North America’s VP of Marketing, Communications and Media had something to say about the collaboration. According to abc7, Jeremy Tucker stated that "It's not about logo slapping, it's truly about a celebration of the passion point of the film and the technologies and the future that we see with Nissan."

The Star Wars vehicle List

Nissan has come up with 7 vehicles that shall be Star Wars themed. The list of the vehicles are as follows:

2018 Nissan Altima — Special Forces TIE fighter

2018 Nissan Maxima — Captain Phasma

2018 Nissan Maxima — Kylo Ren

2018 Nissan Maxima — Kylo Ren's TIE silencer

2018 Nissan Titan — AT-M6 walker

2018 Nissan Rogue — Poe Dameron's X-Wing with BB-8

2018 Nissan Rogue Sport — A-Wing

Little More Details for you!

The Altima takes the inspiration from the Special Forces TIE Figter of the film. The black sedan sports a multi-paned cockpit window. The iconic blaster sounds were played through the speakers in the corner to complete the entire look.

The Maximas was built in tribute of the character Kylo Ren, his TIE silencer, Captain Phasma, and . The one inspired from Kylo Ren’s character was a stunner with its piercing red headlights on the dark black matte wrap. The body also incorporated a custom front lower spoiler.

The Phasma-inspired Nissan Star Wars vehicle was in a glossy silver aluminium bodywork and an accent line coloured red, running around the vehicle’s length. Since Capt. Phasma was a played by a female character, the automobile company asked a female artist of the Industrial Light and Magic, to engineer and design this particular model. Jeremy Tucker stated that "Together, they brought this show vehicle to life. It's a true testament to combining this amazing Maxima and its aggressive lines with the amazing warrior of Captain Phasma and an incredible story of female empowerment."

The Star Wars vehicles will not be \made available in any showrooms. The cars were produced in a shop that builds cars for films. They were produced by Dennis McCarthy at Vehicle Effects in Calif.