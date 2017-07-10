Solar-powered Winery with a Cork-lined Roof and an Appealing Landscape

With solar energy equipment getting easier accessibility, solar power is not only suitable for industrial purposes but also lights up our homes. This source of energy is gaining popularity rapidly as except for the installation cost, it is a way cheaper alternative for electricity. Another major benefit is that we can never run out of solar power, unlike other fossil fuels. An organization has come up with a totally unique way to make the most of the energy generated by the sun. Munarq Arquitectes has designed a hundred percent solar-powered winery. Now the heat of the sun will help make your favorite wine.

Munarq Arquitectes has designed an off-grid Spanish winery which absorbs the heat from the sun and uses it to turn grapes into wine. The intense solar heat has the ability to ripen the grapes. On continuously doing so, over time the fruit turns into wine. The Son Juliana winery is on the Spanish island of Majorca. This means that the winery can absorb as much heat as possible.

Specifics of the solar-powered winery

The construction of this solar-powered winery was a quick and smart process. The building consists of a prefabricated concrete structure put up in a span of just fifteen days. The building has used natural components as raw materials in order to blend in with the scenic surroundings. The winery from afar looks like a picture right out of a painting. It faces the Tramuntana Mountains and is a low structure on a flat, clay-like terrain. The entire structure is in a linear shape with a landscape and a wine production process going on. From the east, the grapes enter the winery, after which it undergoes several processes in separate rooms. After this, the bottling up and seal for market sale take place.

The solar-powered winery is spread on a 1300 square meter expanse. This plant produces around 40,000 liters of wine every year. The concrete structure of this winery is of clay and a local sandy stone, whereas the interior has ceramic stones. The roof of this structure is the most interesting part. The winery has a cork-lined roof in the shape of a slope. These corks are also renewable in nature which makes the structure absolutely eco-friendly. The corks are useless for insulation whereas the concrete structure keeps the building cool.