Snapchat moves to e-commerce, sells branded merchandise in app

Snap Inc. takes a leap to e-commerce by launching a merchandise store to sell its branded products. The moves may not spell financial fortunes but a prove of potentials for an in-app commerce platform

Snapchat ecommerce launching which took place on February 1 to showcase items for sale is welcoming more brands on the February 8. Products like the already known Dancing Hot Dog Plushie and Snapchat hat. The product store which is in the Discovery section of the Snapchat spp also allow users to access products by scanning a Snap code using the Snapchat camera. Other available products include Snapchat sweatshirt and Dog Lens T-shirt.

Despite missing revenue targets in the last quarter of 2017, the company spokesperson alleged that Snapchat ecommerce is not designed as a revenue stream for Snapchat when speaking with TechCruch. "It is something the company does for the community and a way to drive brand loyalty." However, Snapchat ecommerce is expected to earn the company free marketing as people use the brands.

Also, Snapchat ecommerce can become a revenue channel by charging a cut from transactions on the platform or sell Ads for stores if the company can use Snap store to prove the viability of in-app commerce.

Before the Snapchat ecommerce launch, the company has sold some items such as the Dancing Hot Dog and the Ghostface Chillah backpack on Amazon. Its spectacles camera sunglasses are sold at pop-up shops, Snap Boys and retail partners. But now, Snapchat is only having the Spectacles on Amazon, with other products moved to Snapchat ecommerce where the company is selling third-party manufactured merchandise.

The head of sponsorship and content at Wavemaker, Noah Malkin said, "This is more of a way to test full e-commerce capabilities within the platform, which could be interesting down the road if Snap proves out a real willingness to transact on the platform."

Snapchat ecommerce and be visited by users for Snapcode, and register after opening the in-app commerce to have it pop up new items in the discover section. February 8 is the expected date for the reveal of new items. The stop requests for user's credit card numbers during checkouts. This provides Snapchat with the useful information required for future shopping by the customer.

Other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram all are already shopping destinations. Unpaid posts and ad on Instagram may include links for shopping which users make purchases from the images. Snapchat in-app ecommerce will allow playing the company to alert people when products are about to disappear from store. Easy accessibility our items would include arrangements such as "if you like what you see, swipe up to buy it."

The use of mobile phone to access commercial pages may be annoying such as having to punch every payment details, slow page loading and a static array of choices. Most buyers notably leave the page before hitting a buy. But Snapchat can position itself as a premium platform to perform seamless shopping while also promoting their brands for a distinct social experience.