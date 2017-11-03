Singapore Airlines offers exquisite luxury from December

The common aim of people all over the world to work hard is in order to make sure you lead a comfortable life. Well, each individual has some specific targets in life but somewhere at the back of his head, he craves for a luxurious lifestyle. After all, at the end of a tiring day, anyone would wish for some extravagance. This is exactly what Singapore Airlines will offer after its recent upgrade. The airline is already considered to be one of the best ones on an international basis. Its latest attempt clearly shows that it aims to top the list of the best airlines across the globe. For this, the services it claims to offer will want you to book your seat on an immediate basis.

In order to become one of the most preferred airlines, Singapore Airlines has come up with a suite service. This exclusive service will be provided to its premium flyers. Such flyers will be allotted a premium cabin with facilities that resemble a high-end suite. This move is considered to be its first-ever major cabin overhaul which took place in the last decade. This is because the cabins aren’t the only attractive feature of the aircraft. The business and economy classes have also been significantly upgraded for a comfortable and special experience.

Singapore Airlines assures to provide a special experience

On walking into the suite of the premium class, you get the feeling which you get on being upgraded to a presidential suite for free at a hotel. In simpler words, it makes you feel like the luckiest flyer ever. Plush swivel chairs with leather upholstery, a 32 inch HD television, an area with an actual bed and a fancy restroom, this is what flying in luxury looks like. The only feature the airline missed out on is that it lacks a shower. But the food you ordered the chef to specially prepare for you makes up for it.

This major overhaul by Singapore Airlines is worth a whopping $850 million. One might wonder that such expenditure can’t only be on the suite services in one aircraft. The airline has practically redesigned the A380 Boeing. Even the economy class is way more comfortable than it has ever been in any airline. The business class has fully reclining seats almost as good as the premium class. It only lacks a private bathroom. If a couple is traveling in business class, they can lower the partition board to convert it into a double bed. The first flight will take place on 18th December on the Singapore-Sydney routes.