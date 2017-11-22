Silicon Valley will re-charge the Auto Industry

Artificial Intelligence is to the 21st century what Coal was to the 20th century. It tackles one of the biggest and most intriguing questions: where are we going? It’s an important question. That’s why it’s crucial we mothball the uncertainty surrounding the pervasiveness of artificial intelligence and focus on its infrastructure and capabilities. Now, one of the biggest problems of this century is pummeling the use of fossil fuels in vehicles to address climate change. We know the problem and we know the solution. Artificial Intelligence will help us switch to low-emission vehicles. Or so, we believe.

In the last few years, Google announced their self-driving car project, which is now an independent company called Waymo under Alphabet, Inc. Apple launched CarPlay and is rumored to be building its own car. Tesla has disrupted the auto industry by introducing its lineup of electric vehicles. Silicon Valley is bringing the computer on wheels; and before it completes the transformation it will have reinvented the vehicle of the 21st century.

Reviving the Auto Industry

The modern car is well-equipped and what not, but it is disappointing, to say the least. It has just yet connected to the internet. There’s still a long way to go. We can expect Silicon Valley to build the modern car. Let’s go beyond the “connected car” of today, which has run-of-the-mill features like maps, improved navigation and streaming internet playlists. This is a very limited perfection. The true potential of the connected car lies in electrification of vehicles, advancement of sensors, advancement of electrical architecture, machine learning, and so much more. Silicon Valley has already done this to the smartphone. It will bring exceptional technological advancements and innovation to the modern car as well.

In last 12 months alone, Silicon Valley has welcomed more than a hundred startups addressing grey areas that were not previously addressed by the existing auto industry. This involves cybersecurity, machine-human interaction, driver and passenger safety, analytics IoT platforms, and much more. In fact, the Valley has been a hotbed of most investments from the auto industry with companies like Ford, Toyota, and BMW leading the pack.

The pursuit of self-driving cars has revived the auto industry. It has shifted the focus to the development of technology alongside the physical advancement of vehicles. Thus, Silicon Valley is to be rewarded. It’s a hotbed of talent, innovations, and ideas spread from Tesla to Nebula Systems. The 21st-century automobile is not being modeled in factories in Detroit or Munich but rather glass buildings in Silicon Valley.