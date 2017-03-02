Second Edition of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is out as a Wagon

After getting an approval for its production by former Porsche chairman, Mathhias Mueller when its earlier model unveiled at the 2012 Paris show, the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo has finally been revealed. The announcement of this model is one week prior to the 2017 Geneva motor show in order to start deliveries in Australia by the month of November. This will be second-generation of the Panamera line-up which adds a degree of utility to the former model through its latest features. Rumors about the launch of this model have been doing the rounds since last year and the photos of the same are out after months of anticipation on the official website of the German automobile manufacturer.

The latest Sport Turismo comes with seating for three people in the rear, unlike the first edition. It is more of a sport wagon than a sedan as its roof has been stretched out and comes with a better tailgate to make it more practical. The cargo compartment is more spacious than the sedan with a boot capacity of 520 liters. The second edition will have four versions, all of which will feature an all-wheel drive. It promises an impressive performance with the ability to hit 60 miles per hour in just five seconds. This is the ability of the base version; the performance quality will increase as the model gets higher.

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo features

The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo comes with an extendable rear spoiler which can pop out of the roof. When one opens the optional panoramic sliding roof, this spoiler automatically adjusts itself to 26 degrees to minimize wind noise. The base model of this sport wagon will have a 330 horsepower turbocharged V6. Even though it’s a wagon, its interior design is elegant with wood, rich leather, and Alcantara to maintain the premium look of the brand.

The base car of the Porsche Panamero Sport Turismo will start at $97,250. The next model is the E-Hybrid will be worth $105,050 and feature a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. On pairing it with its electric motor, its engine capacity is 462 horsepower in total. The next model S is around $110,250 attains 440 horsepower from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. The highest model Turbo starts at $155,050 and has a 550 horsepower, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. A majority of the features of the second edition Sport Turismo are close to its previous one. But one has to pay a significantly higher price for the extra boot space a wagon finish.