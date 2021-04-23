 

Scotland’s Orbital Marine Power launches World’s Most Powerful Wind Turbine

The O2 will be able to offset approximately 2,200 tonnes of CO2 production each year.



Anna Domanska


9 hours ago



The world’s most powerful tidal turbine was recently launched from the flourishing seaport of Dundee. Scottish floating tidal turbine technology provider Orbital Marine Power has successfully launched its 2MW tidal turbine, the Orbital 2, from the Port of Dundee.

The tidal turbine weighing 680 metric tons is another step forward in the development of the U.K.’s marine energy sector. The entire operation of transferring the Orbital 2 by Orbital Marine Power from the Forth Ports quayside facility in Dundee into the River Tay was managed by Osprey Heavy Lift. The impossible task was managed using a submersible barge.

Orbital Marine Power O2 Most Powerful Tidal Turbine

The launch of the world’s most powerful operational tidal turbine marks the first vessel launch from Dundee since shipbuilding ended over four decades ago.

The O2 will be towed to the Orkney Islands where it will undergo commissioning before being connected to the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) where it will become the most powerful operational tidal turbine in the world.

Orbital’s CEO, Andrew Scott, said: “This is a huge milestone for Orbital. The O2 is a remarkable example of British cleantech innovation and the build we have completed here is an inspiring display of what a UK supply chain can achieve if given the opportunity – even under the extraordinary pressures of a pandemic.”

Orbital Marine Power started building the Orbital 2 in the second half of 2019. The world’s most powerful tidal turbine reflects approximately 80% of UK supply content. This ranges from Scottish steelwork and main manufacturing through to anchors from Wales and blades from the south of England.

The Orbital O2 is estimated to have supported over 80 jobs within the UK economy.



The O2 is capable of generating electricity to meet the demand of around 2,000 UK homes and offset approximately 2,200 tonnes of CO2 production each year.

Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
