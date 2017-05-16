SapceX Launches Humongous Satellite with the Falcon 9 Rocket

It seems that SpaceX is on a spree of launching rockets successfully for the past few months. A few weeks ago, SpaceX became the first ever space organization that had efficiently reused a rocket that was used earlier used to launch another satellite as well. This can be a breakthrough in space technology as one can save the cost, time, and labor spent to construct rockets for every satellite launch. In fact, a majority of the money allotted for such space missions is spent on the rocket. Right when the news of this innovation was gradually dying down, SpaceX came up with another rocket launch. The space giant successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday evening.

This Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX is the most successful innovation as it has carried out a number of satellite launches in the past as well. But this time, the satellite launch was a tricky one. This is because this satellite is the heaviest satellite ever launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. Due to this, the team did not try to recover the rocket for further use. It only concentrated on delivering this heavy satellite to an orbit which is more than 22,300 miles away from the equator. This launch is the second one within two weeks from the Kennedy Space Center carried out by SpaceX.

Purpose behind the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket

The payload launched by Falcon 9 belonged to a communications satellite operate called Inmarsat. This organization is the fourth in the world to provide high-bandwidth broadspeed internet on a global scale. Due to its humongous size, the Falcon Heavy rocket by SpaceX was initially going to launch this payload. This idea was annulled as the company has not yet brought these rockets into commercial operation. In place of this, SpaceX improved the capacity of Falcon 9. The improvement is so drastic that the rocket successfully delivered the Inmarsat satellite to its assigned geostationary orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket used for this space mission was 23-story high which set off on Monday evening rumbling in the southeast direction over the Atlantic Ocean. Within thirty-two minutes of the launch, the rocket had delivered the satellite. This Inmarsat satellite weighed around 13,500 pounds on the earth. This mission is said to be a part of the $1.6 billion project by Inmarsat. This satellite will provide high-speed broadband services to mobile users all over the world. These users can be in ships or airplanes or even in the U.S. military.