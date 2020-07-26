Samsung app confirms Galaxy Bean Bud leaks

Samsung's new bean-shaped earbuds images were leaked online along with pictures of its charging case recently. And now an early update to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds companion app has confirmed nearly all the details that were speculated on previously.

Almost all information about the earbuds was out there in the net, so it is not surprising that Samsung itself went ahead and did a prerelease leak on its companion app.

It has been confirmed that the earbuds will be called Galaxy Buds Live (and not Bean Buds) and will support active noise cancellation.

The app has details on how to wear the buds and reveals that it will have touch controls. Each of the buds has capacitive touch tech for simple gesture interaction. A finger run over the buds can switch music tracks or adjust the volume. Per Samsung’s own software (shared by Samsung to their own app store today), a user can tap a bud to play or pause their music track too.

Its active noise cancellation is set to default, which can be turned off.

It also shows the usual settings of equalizer options, with Normal, Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear, and Treble Boost, and a Find My Earbuds feature that beeps if you do not remember where you set them down. It will also give in-app readouts of battery status, both for each earbud and for the charging case that comes with them.

The new earbuds come with four and a half hours of playtime without a recharge, and the charging case can boost upcharge to 35 minutes in just 3 minutes.

The case itself was leaked with two sorts of charging. One is USB-C fast charging, the other is Qi-standard wireless charging. We do not yet know the capacity of the battery in the charger.

The Galaxy Buds Live will include 12mm drivers and three microphones per bud (two external, one internal). The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have AOM capabilities, which will allow for Bixby commands.

AKG will provide sound optimization. There are three sensors according to the leaks: acceleration, Hall, and distance sensors.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture provided all the above information. The Buds Live will be released in August and will cost around $169 in the US.

The Galaxy Buds Live are the first of the Galaxy Buds range to support Active Noise Canceling. Till date, Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sony’s much liked WF-1000XM3 earbuds have this feature. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ have an Ambient Sound setting, but they allow some external noise to seep through.