Samsung and IBM tie-up to offer edge computing on 5G

Samsung Electronics, the global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, has entered into a partnership with IBM to combine “edge computing” with private 5G networks. The latest tie-up could be hailed as the 5G future of the technology industry.

What is edge computing?

“Edge computing” uses augmented reality and machine learning to study bulk data where it was collected – where factory floor, office space, or oil rig – before moving it to remote cloud servers. In order for edge computing to provide the desired results, it needs fast data transfers which can only be done using 5G signals.

“The whole idea of being able to connect to the edge and run fast processing applications for enterprises makes a lot of sense, especially when it’s real-time or semi-real-time,” said Taher Behbehani, a general manager at Samsung Electronics America.

5G Future of Industry

Telecom giant Verizon signed a similar deal two months ago with Microsoft and Nokia. Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing business, will run on top of Verizon’s 5G network to process the data generated by machines at the telecom’s local facility and use AI to automate operations.

Samsung’s 5G equipment, covering several bands on the 5G spectrum, will work with IBM’s cloud technologies, including its edge platform, integration services and AI products.

IBM will supply services to its telecom partners to seamlessly run their networks. In addition, it will also help these firms in selling custom products to their customers.

Steve Canepa, IBM’s general manager for communications business, said the 5G collaboration with Samsung would help businesses integrate their data with different advanced applications.

Last month, IBM launched a cloud platform directed at telecom operators deploying 5G built using technology from its software subsidiary Red Hat. It has inked a partnership with 35 firms including network equipment suppliers and software vendors to fortify its 5G ecosystem.

The U.S. government has been pushing big tech companies to get more involved with 5G technology. A powerful 5G infrastructure ranging from self-driving cars to automated manufacturing could put American first in the global competition for leadership in the next-gen networks.

Under its new chief Arvind Krishna, IBM has split itself into two public companies to focus on the high-margin cloud computing business.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed telecoms for digital transformation. More than a dozen companies are testing their 5G capabilities already.