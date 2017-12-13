Safest Cars of 2018 Pass the Crash Course

When you are buying a car for family outings, you don’t go for speed or lavish interiors. The first and your main concern would be whether it’s a safe bet. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) comes out with a list of vehicles that are safe to drive every year. This year too, they selected twelve cars and three SUVs that got the honour of getting included in their list. IIHS has picked out cars from all genres serving every class in the economy. The list of the safest cars of 2018 includes small economy cars as well as large luxury sedans.

In the statement of IIHS President, Adrian Lund, he mentioned that he has seen great improvements in the way automobile companies are considering occupant protection. The president of IIHS stated, "The improvements in occupant protection have been amazing over the past decades." Lund further adds, "All automakers now recognize the important role of safety in consumer choice, and they are increasingly receptive to working with our engineers to understand the next steps in keeping people from harm in motor vehicle crashes and to make real changes in their vehicle designs."

In order to make it into the list of the IIHS Top Safety Pick+, vehicles are required to be equipped with features that can determine its safety. Firstly, cars must have industry-leading front, side, rear, and rollover crash protection. Additionally, they must also feature proactive crash prevention with an advanced headlight technology.

When Adrian Lund realised that some car manufacturers don’t pay attention to passenger safety, he included a new small-overlap front passenger crash test. The President of IIHS said, "Drivers expect that their passengers, who are often family, will be protected just as well as they are." He further mentions, "Manufacturers have been taking this issue seriously since we first shed light on it, and we're confident that good small overlap protection will become the norm on the passenger side, just as it has on the driver side."

It seems as though Hyundai is leading the way by producing quite a good number of cars with top safety measures. For 2018, Hyundai got 6 of its cars included in the Top Safety Pick+ winners. Hyundai also includes the Kia and the Genesis brands. The second place is taken by Subaru which contributed 4 cars.

List of the Safest Cars of 2018

1. Kia Forte

The newly added safety systems by Kia includes automatic emergency braking, forward-collision warnings, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot monitors, and lane departure warning. Although stylistically the car does not look that great compared to other compact sedans, it is pretty safe to handle bad impacts.

2. Kia Soul

The automobile includes safety features such as curtain airbags, side airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, and the seat belt reminders. The car is also inclusive of electronic stability control (ESC) which helps improve a vehicle’s stability by detecting as well as reducing the loss of traction. By taking care of this serious issue for riders, this car is sure to keep your family from dangers on the road.

3. Subaru Impreza

Subaru’s sedan, as well as the wagon, has made it into the IIHS list of the safest cars. Both of the cars achieved the highest rating, which is “Good,” in all of the tests. It also got a “Superior” rating in the front crash prevention testing because of its EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. EyeSight helps in monitoring traffic movement, optimizing cruise control and alerts if you sway outside your lane.

4. Subaru WRX

The automobile scored the highest marks for the driver-side, passenger side, moderate overlap, seats’ crash test, roof strength, and also headrest. The car scored a “Superior” for the front crash prevention test. The car is also equipped with child seat anchors which are very easy to use. The child seat anchor is a belt used to secure the child’s safety seat to the vehicle.

5. Subaru Legacy

Considered to be one of the deadliest cars, this is one car in the list that has a record of zero driver deaths per million registered vehicles for this year. The Subaru Legacy achieved a “Superior” rating in the front crash prevention, just like the WRX. The company has been quite consistent at delivering family cars that consider ­ ­­­ ­­occupant protection as its top priority.

6. Subaru Outback

The car’s structural improvements helped achieve the top-tier safety ratings. The automobile includes a rearview camera system as well as front seat-cushion bags (in addition to the airbags) that hold the occupants in their place during a crash. EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is incorporated as well.

7. Toyota Camry

Camry was rated “Superior” for the front crash prevention test because of the automatic braking system that was able to halt the car to a complete stop. Apart from that, the car was able to avoid collisions at the speed of 12 mph and 25 mph. This is one of the major reasons why the car has made it into the league of the safest cars of 2018.

8. BMW 5-Series

The BMW 5-Series is built of high-strength steel and aluminum that helps make the car lighter as well as faster. The car incorporates front and rear passenger airbags, an emergency notification system, and seatbelt pretensioners. Apart from that, the car includes blind-spot monitors with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning.

9. Genesis G80

This particular car model was able to ace every crash test scores. Only the headlights were rated as “Acceptable” which still seems to be quite prestigious. The G80 is equipped with standard forward collision warning as well as automatic emergency braking. Apart from the nine standard airbags, it also incorporates knee bag for the driver’s knee in order to prevent lower-limb injuries.

10. Genesis G90

The automobile company’s list of safety features standard includes forward-view cornering camera, front and rear parking sensors, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warnings and lane keep assist, blind spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts and lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, and nine airbags.

11. Lincoln Continental

The car makes use of radars and cameras in order to sense the presence of moving objects which are there in front of the car. If the driver does not respond to the warnings, then the car automatically applies the brakes. The car was able to prevent the collision at a low speed of 12 mph and 25mph, thus saving your family from a horrible crash.

12. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Sedan)

The car has been rated “Good” for all the IIHS tests. In one test it also managed to get a “Superior.” This was for the front crash prevention. Only the sedan has been taken into consideration for the safest cars. The coupe is not the same as the sedan in testing and therefore could not make it to the list.

13. Hyundai Santa Fe

The family hauler is able to attract attention with its bold look, but not so much with its specifications. The Santa Fe features blind monitoring as well as cross-traffic alert. Also, not all features are present in all trims. For example, camera-based technologies and adaptive cruise controls are only present in SE Ultimate and Limited Ultimate trims.

14. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

As safe as a panic room, the car was able to ace the crash tests but not with standard equipment. The car also sports hill-start control and downhill assist. Apart from that, it included features like active lane control, surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, but it is not so in all the editions.

15. Mercedes-Benz GLC

The midsize luxury SUV was also one of the cars to have made it to the list of the “safest cars of 2018.” The car aced in almost all of the tests that were conducted. The car earned a “Superior” for its standard as well as optional front crash prevention systems. The Pre-Safe Brake along with the Pedestrian recognition also happens to include a forward collision warning.