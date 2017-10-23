Rolls-Royce Google partnership to produce autonomous ships

Rolls-Royce. This name rings a bell and gives us a mental image of a luxury sedan with plush interiors and a chauffeur in a crisp uniform. The mere mention of this brand is about luxury and class. Owning such a car is itself a sign that you belong to the higher end of the society. This is why when news about this luxurious automaker venturing into artificial intelligence came out; it was surprising, to say the least. The automaker has announced its interest to venture in the field of autonomous vehicles, starting with ships. In order to make this possible, it resulted in the Rolls-Royce Google partnership.

Earlier this month, the automaker announced the Rolls-Royce Google partnership on its official blog. This deal has been signed to work in collaboration on the development of intelligent awareness software. This software will help the autonomous ships function smoothly. This agreement between the tech giant and the luxury automaker is the first ever in the marine sector. The Google Cloud Summit signed the agreement in Sweden on 3rd of October 2017. According to this agreement, Rolls-Royce will have access to the Cloud Machine Learning Engine of Google. This technology will be beneficial to further mold the automaker’s artificial intelligence.

Rolls-Royce Google partnership to work on artificial intelligence

The AI technology by Google will help develop object classification system for identifying, tracking and detecting objects in the sea. This technology has similar neural net-based machine intelligence software which is also present in a number of other Google products. It is present in image and voice searches as well. This technology known as Machine Learning uses a set of tools, techniques, and algorithms. Such tools mimic the way human learning works in order to solve certain problems. It also analyzes prevalent data with the aim to recognize patterns.

Karno Tenovuo, SVP Ship Intelligence at Rolls-Royce said that such a technology can make sea travel safer and more efficient. The betterment of these systems can also help in saving lives. The Rolls-Royce Google partnership will amalgamate the automaker’s knowledge of the marine sector and the technological know-how of Google. The development of technology is taking into consideration the hardware model by Rolls-Royce. With the help of cloud, the data will be accessible on a global level. Therefore, the automaker can use the technology and develop hardware from any part of the world.