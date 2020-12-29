 

Revolut faces legal action over a bonus dispute

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


16 hours ago


RELATED POST

Amazon’s advertising business booms in pandemic

Amazon’s advertising business booms in pandemic

Top Biopharma Leaders of the Year

Top Biopharma Leaders of the Year

Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to be approved by the UK within days

Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to be approved by the UK within days




A disputed claim over a worker bonus first led to a job action and a court case against the U.K.-based FinTech Revolut. This new case is the second time the company is accused of forcing employees to indefinitely and “voluntarily” leave.

Revolut specializes in digital banking and building and calls itself a global financial super app. It also offers open banking services wherein third-party developers can build applications to track customers’ financial data. 

Revolut Finance

The ever-growing Revolut has a value of $5.5 billion, and stats emerged in a funding round held last February. The five-year-old company progressively expanded across more than 30 countries and has customers who speak a wide range of languages.

Revolut court case’s heart holds promises that the company made to pay bonuses to a few employees as they are multilingual. The company also stated that these employees’ bonuses are limited to people with specific language skills and particular employees. The particular employees mean dedicated teams who give in-app all-round customer support.

As per the report, several former employees who worked in Revolut’s Krakow in Poland office stated that they always promised monthly bonuses to multilingual workers. However, the ex-employees mentioned that Revolut regularly failed to live up to its promises and gave no bonuses to the employees. This prompted several workers to launch an informal ‘language strike.’ The strike saw employees refusing to translate documents like tax records. This strike job action resulted in a severe backlog of work.

Additionally, records highlight that in 2019, Revolut sought to hire compliance analysts who had “flawless” skills in at least 11 global languages. One worker stated that she complained about the severe lack of language bonuses across messages sent to the London-based executives. Soon after, she added claims that Revolut told her that she has to either choose on short notice, between leaving Revolut Company by “mutual agreement” or witness being fired on disciplinary grounds. The lady’s case was set for a Krakow court hearing earlier in 2020 but got derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Revolut

Revolut Ltd is a financial technology corporation that has its headquarters in London, United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2015 by Nikolay Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko and offered financial banking services to people.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Amazon’s advertising business booms in pandemic
Power Players

Amazon’s advertising business booms in pandemic

The advertising section of Amazon is gaining more popularity than retail sector, cloud computing and Amazon Prime Subscriptions. ...
6 seconds ago
Top Biopharma Leaders of the Year
Power Players

Top Biopharma Leaders of the Year

The Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 has thrust the pharmaceutical and biotech industry centerstage with almost all the major players in the indust...
2 days ago
Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to be approved by the UK within days
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to be approved by the UK within days

CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, recently stated that researchers are vehemently working to fish out the ‘winning formula’ to ...
2 days ago
Vodafone moves in to buy out Kabel Deutschland’s minority shareholders
Power Players

Vodafone moves in to buy out Kabel Deutschland’s minority shareholders

Vodafone Group recently announced an offer to purchase all minority shareholders of Kabel Deutschland Holding (KDG) for around €2.1 billio...
2 days ago
Iconic Women & Their Gems and Jewels
Media & Entertainment

Iconic Women & Their Gems and Jewels

“Food, water, the diamonds, you know the essentials”, is how someone described what life was all about. ...
5 days ago
Better Markets report exposes US banks’ addiction to crime
Financial Services

Better Markets report exposes US banks’ addiction to crime

Crime spree by Wall Street’s biggest banks is not only ongoing but getting worse, says financial watchgroup group Better Markets. ...
6 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2020 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More