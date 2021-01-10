 

Renault Captur E-Tech Plug in Review

Christy Gren


1 day ago


Renault Unveils the 100% Electric, Work-Play Car: The Frendzy.




Renault has launched a new 140hp E-TECH Plug-in Captur version to follow up its 160hp Hybrid. The company claims that it wants to facilitate a wider acceptance of hybrid and electric cars and as a result is expanding its stable of such vehicles.

 This new car is designed to meet the pleasure of electric driving, and is highly responsive and has a great pick up. It is a fuel saver too, thanks to its extended ability to drive electric, and it recharges automatically during braking and deceleration.

The E-TECH models — hybrid or rechargeable hybrid Clio, Captur and Megane — are available at in affordable price ranges and offer an opportunity to cover longer journeys at optimal fuel saving.

The New Captur’s E-TECH Hybrid engine is a 4-cylinder 1.6 petrol engine from the Alliance and adapted to hybrid technology. It has two electric motors – an ‘e-engine’ and a High Voltage Starter Generator (HSG) – powered by a 1.2 kWh (230V) battery. It comes with an innovatively designed multimedia clutchless gearbox, similar to the ones used in F1.

At 140 hp, it offers maximum efficiency. Its Starting is always 100% electric.

Regenerative braking combined with the high self-recharge capacity of the 1.2 kWh (230V) batteries and the efficiency of the engine giver optimal performance at little fuel consumption. There’s no reverse gear, that’s dealt with using only electricity. The battery takes between three and four hours for a full charge thanks to a maximum 3.6kW feed.

Renault claims 188.3mpg and 34g/km on the WLTP cycle. 

Renault captur E-Tech plug in details

Renault Captur E-Tech comes with new hybrid models. (Image Credit: Renault)

Up to 80% of driving in the city can done on electric power, and there is a fuel saving of nearly 40 percent compared to an internal combustion engine.

It is cost effective and is comparable to what it costs to run on a diesel

The battery of the New Captur E-TECH Hybrid recharges automatically while driving. During deceleration, when the foot is off the pedal and one is cruising or braking, the electric motor works like a generator to convert the energy produced by the rotation of the wheels into electricity. A “B” position on the shift lever activates advanced regeneration, further optimizing the amount of energy returned to the battery.

The car is design is roomy with large boot space despite a battery presence. It has a sliding rear seat which gives an extra leg space of 16 cms and a spare tyre can easily be adjusted. The New Captur retains the versatility of comfort and performance that has made its earlier version so successful.

The hybrid comes with multi-sense settings that allow the driver to choose a driving mode suited to his mood or the road profile he is facing. There is a My Sense mode with an ‘electric effect’  that allows an easy drive in urban settings or at t higher speeds. There is an Eco mode for fuel saving and works on measured accelerator pedal mapping. Then there is a Sport mode that works on the engine’s full capacity and performance.

The New Captur E-TECH Hybrid is fitted with the Renault CONNECT ecosystem and gives access to many services such as Google (address search) and TomTom (traffic info and danger zones) through the mobile application MY Renault and the new multimedia system Renault EASY LINK. It has 4G connectivity.

The E-TECH Hybrid engine is available on all versions of the New Captur, including the R.S. Line finish inaugurated for the occasion. The 2020 Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid is now on sale in the UK priced from £30,495.  

Christy Gren
Christy Gren is an Industry Specialist Reporter at Industry Leaders Magazine; she enjoys writing about Unicorns, Silicon Valley, Startups, Business Leaders and Innovators. Her articles provide an insight about the Power Players in the field of Technology, Auto, Manufacturing, and F&B.
