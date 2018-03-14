Remembering Stephen Hawking: Professor, Patient & A Bona Fide Genius

British physicist Stephen Hawking was not only one of science’s greatest minds, but also one of the most resilient men on the planet. Diagnosed with ALS at 21, Hawking was given just two years to live. Yet he survived for half-century more with the debilitating illness while trying to solve the mysteries of the universe. Since the ALS left him almost paralyzed, to speak, he had an infrared sensor mounted on his eyeglasses that picked up twitches from a muscle in his head, eye and cheek and transmitted them to a screen with scrolling letters, stopping at each desired letter. He averaged about fifteen words per minute. Despite the lingering illness, he wrote a dozen books and scientific papers tacking the fundamental questions about the universe and our existence.

When Hawking published A Brief History of Time, he wanted the book to be read by millions of people around the world like a best-selling airport novel. He wanted the world to know how the universe began. Surely you would remember reading the nearly-incomprehensible book. I, like many, bought the book for many reasons: I wanted to read it, I thought I could read it, and I wanted to impress people by making them think I had read it. After all, this was a book written by a physicist whose name sat alongside Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

You see flashes of Stephen Hawking’s sense of humor in his public appearances. It showed his willingness to laugh at his own self in popular TV shows like: Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory, The Tonight Show, The Simpsons, etc.

Halfway through Hawking, a PBS documentary on the life and work of Stephen Hawking, narrated via voice synthesizer, the physicist raised a delicate point, “Sometimes I wonder,” he said, “If I’m as famous for my wheelchair and disabilities as I am for my discoveries.”

There was a fun side to him, too. Stephen Hawking enjoyed running over the toes of people he didn’t like with his wheelchair. According to the biography Stephen Hawking: An Unfettered Mind, “One of Hawking’s regrets in life was not having an opportunity to run over Margaret Thatcher’s toes.”

There was also a side to him that doesn’t make it into the public eye. Whenever he traveled, Hawking would ask his hosts to set up a meeting with local children with disabilities.