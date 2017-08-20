How to recognize a millennial who can practice effective leadership

Long gone are those days wherein an individual had to spend a given number of years at a particular position in the same company in order to get the opportunity to lead his own team. There was a time when leadership skills were directly associated with the quantitative experience of the candidate. But this isn’t the case anymore. Employers are gaining more insight into understanding the key factors which lead to effective leadership. A number of studies and practical experiences have concluded that years of experience need not particularly make a good leader. If an individual has an authoritative streak and proper coordination with his colleagues, then he might be an effective leader. This is why millennials are also being promoted for this post.

3 traits in a millennial who is capable of effective leadership

1. High engagement

Be it the young age or the enthusiasm to achieve progress at a young age, a millennial is highly engaged in his job in comparison to his colleagues. When individual works with the complete focus on the job, he automatically perform s better than one who doesn’t. There is a generalization which states that Millennials usually indulge in job hopping and are not loyal to a particular company. This is because opportunities for a millennial are never ending. When a millennial realizes that his hard work will not go in vain and there is scope for growth, he puts in his best to yield effective results. This kind of attitude is necessary for effective leadership so that he can guide his team accordingly.

2. Fresh approach

There was a time when leaders would blindly follow a particular guideline in the workplace. But now the times have changed. On setting a particular goal, the team members have the freedom to work in their own individualistic manner. All that matters is the achievement of results. When a millennial acts as a leader, he promotes such a practice. Along with this, he himself also comes up with innovative ideas. Also, millennials are usually update-to-date with the times. This updated knowledge can then be useful in the professional tasks.

3. Preference to discussions in place of commands

It is human nature that on attaining authority, he believes that he has the right to command people. Using an authoritative tone doesn’t always work. At times, it may happen that the team members may have remarkable inputs to give. It is the leader’s duty to give him an opportunity to put forward his point instead of blindly commanding him.