Promote your Business through Apple Business Chat

Just when you thought that Apple Inc. has covered almost all the aspects at its annual conference WWDC 2017, it comes up with a new venture. We have already witnessed the launches of various gadgets, software, and app updates. Towards the end of the much-awaited event, there was a keynote to wrap up the lavish affair. At this keynote, the tech giant announced one more feature in the iPhone. Though this feature is for the iPhone, it can be synchronized with other gadgets of Apple according to the requirement of the user. Dubbed as Apple Business Chat, this app is a fresh outlook towards textual communication for professional purposes.

The latest software update by Apple was out last week, iOS 11. Along with this update came another feature available on the iPhone. All iPhone users are well-acquainted with iMessage which is a messaging portal by Apple. Through this portal, two iPhone users can exchange messages through the medium of internet. Now, one can propagate his business through an added feature on iMessage. Apple Business Chat is a gateway for customers to get in touch with the business holder and clear their queries accordingly. It is an ideal medium for customer support and to build a rapport with them as well.

Apple Business Chat beneficial for your company

The main agenda of Apple Business Chat is to help customers connect with the company they are interested in with the help of iMessage. This might turn out to be a boon for one’s company as customers can freely and conveniently contact the company and clarify whatever doubts they have. This will save money spent on hiring call representatives and helpline connections. Instead, all they need is a small team to look after the Apple accounts of the company. Through this, the company can also promote its products or services to the client.

The best feature of Apple Business Chat is that it offers customer support directly from Safari. This means that if someone is viewing your company’s website through Safari, he can click on the tab for help and will be redirected to this messaging app. As this service is specifically for professional purposes, it comes at a price. One can purchase it with Apple Pay. The company can also use this app to schedule appointments and deliveries with the help of its inbuilt scheduling app. Apple assures that the conversations in this app will be human to human and will not involve chatbots.