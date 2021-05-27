 

Productivity hacks for entrepreneurs running business from home

Learn how to run a business from home without compromising on productivity and a healthy work ethic.



Anna Domanska


2 hours ago



Running a home-based business for a long time was considered the domain of bored homemakers who needed to do something to utilize their talents or, at best, a side business to monetize a hobby.

The digital revolution pivoted this thought process as it facilitated ease-of-doing-business. It allowed one to streamline the whole process from seeking orders to delivering without the need to step out of your home.

Running a Successful Business from Home 

Running a business from home brings a whole host of benefits with it, but it also has its cons. When you are carrying on a business from home, then household demands sometimes take precedence. It is a common challenge faced by most home entrepreneurs.

run business from home entrepreneurs

So how to run a business from home without compromising on productivity and a healthy work ethic?

1. Side gig or full-time

Many entrepreneurs who have found success from their home business say that they started small and as a side business to their main job. The important thing was to dedicate some time to get the business off the floor and learn the ropes. There is no need to start off with a bang. It might be painful initially to work around your daily schedule, but the hard work is bound to pay off in the long run. You also spread the risk initially by not staking all at one go on the business.

2. Utilize all automated tools at your disposal

Set up as many operational software tools for your business as possible. By doing so, you will automate a lot of your tasks, which will save time. Right from keeping track of orders, supplies to filing invoices and other paperwork, all can be done via cloud-based available technology. Learn to navigate the digital tech world to make your life easier and cost-effective.

3. Schedule and list away

A daily routine that helps you stay on top of your to-do list is essential. Once you have clarity on what to handle for the day, then prioritize the tasks. This reduces stress and breaks down the jobs to be handled for the day into a doable list.

This ensures that you have time to complete your tasks so you don’t feel stressed or overwhelmed by the time the end of the day comes along. Routines are the key to success as they keep you on track and on top of things.

Do not take a relaxed attitude to your business just because you are working from home. Instead, treat the work hours exactly as you would in a work setting. Any business needs dedicated inputs, even if it is small and is done from home.

Keep in mind to have a dedicated workspace in the house that allows you to demarcate your work and living space. Set aside your most productive time for the work.

One big advantage of working from home and being your own boss is you can assign your own time to the job at hand. If you are most productive early mornings or a night owl, so be it; work away in those times. As long as you meet your goals, you can work with whatever schedule suits you best.

4. Utilize co-working space

A co-working space is a useful place to hold client meetings and schedule appointments when needed. It lends you a business address too. It can be just one day a week, but it allows you to get out of the house, meet people and network. Meeting other entrepreneurs at the co-working space can give you new ideas and innovative ways to work with.

