Porsche launches on-demand car subscription service

Who doesn’t want to drive a Porsche? Unfortunately, not all of us can. The good news is, Porsche’s new Passport subscription program allows anyone in Atlanta to subscribe for $2,000 per month. The car subscription service will provide access to eight models of Porsche including Cayman S, Cayenne and the 718 Boxter. One can even sign up for the Accelerate program, which is $3,000 per month. This on-demand car subscription service provides access to a total of 22 models and variants, including the Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV, the Macan GTS, and the 911 Carrera S.

The price of the membership covers tax, registration, maintenance, insurance and detailing fees. There is also a one-time activation fee of $500, as well as a background and a credit check.

Anyone in Atlanta can get their cars delivered on-demand to the location of their choosing starting this November. Atlantans can even exchange their cars for other models using the Porsche Passport app.

For now, this is a pilot program and will take off once Porsche continues to grow the program in the future. On-demand car subscription services are becoming increasingly popular as automakers are looking to evolve with the changing demands of customers.

Earlier this year, Cadillac debuted its own car-subscription service. It will help consumers look around for more options when buying vehicles or leasing models. It’s not hard to see why car companies are now invested in the service. Like Netflix, this gives them a way of a steady stream of revenue from customers regardless of how much they use the service. It is also one way of combating the declining car ownership. Thanks to the ubiquity of ridesharing and self-driving cars, a sports car is now considered an indulgence. It will also make it easier for people to drive sports cars when they have the opportunity, rather than making people commit to a machine they only need for a few months each year.