Porsche 911 Exudes Power but in a Limited Quantity

Porsche 911…quite an unlikely combination put together as the name of a car. The first half of the name pops up a mental image of an exquisitely attractive car which is not that easy to attain. Whereas the rest of the name reminds us of all the times we have threatened to dial this number when someone was troubling us and we needed help. Despite all these inhibitions, when these two terms are put together, they create one of the finest automotive pieces anyone will ever come across. The latest model of the Porsche 911 takes the power and lavishness to another level altogether. The first look of the car is out and the look itself simply blew us away.

Just like a number of cars by Porsche, this Turbo S Exclusive is also a limited-edition one. This means that owning this car is not piece of cake in terms of money and exclusiveness. With a jazzy exterior, every rich man would want to own it as a status symbol. But the specs that this car has to offer will blow the mind of all those auto freaks. Promising an impact yet powerful performance with the luxury of a Porsche, this car gives no reason why to not want it.

Porsche 911 specs

The Porsche 911 has been termed as the Exclusive series for a reason which is its impressive specs. This limited edition model comes with 607 horsepower and a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 that comes with 553 pound-feet of torque. These numbers are 580 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque higher than the regular model. One can hit 60 miles from zero within a tiny span of 2.8 seconds. And you thought luxury cars were only for moderate speed driving. If you want to speed up further, give the car 9.6 seconds and it will cross 124 miles per hour. The highest speed of the car is 205 miles per hour.

The golden yellow metallic color scheme visible in the exterior of the model is retained inside the cabin as well. In contrast to this, we have the carbon fiber accents. The rear part of the Porsche 911 has a new bumper insert, a Turbo Aerokit with a black finish. The sports seats inside the car are adjustable in 18 ways. The use of fine copper thread on these seats is for a limited edition look. The automaker has decided to produce only 500 models of this car for worldwide sale at the price starting at an exuberant $257,500.